Change of plans: Louis Gill drops bid for Congress, targets District 3 supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, former Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO, announced he’s running for the Kern County supervisor seat that will be vacated by Mike Maggard.

In October, Gill announced his candidacy to represent California’s 23rd Congressional District and unseat Kevin McCarthy, but in a news release Tuesday he said changes made by the state’s independent redistricting commission resulted in the Congressional District’s focus moving away from Kern County and into Fresno and Clovis.

“My 21 years of community service have all been dedicated to the families and communities of Bakersfield and Kern County,” Gill said in the release. “My goal has always been to continue to serve this same community — my community — here at home. Therefore, I have made the decision to transition my campaign to the race for Kern County Supervisor, District 3. “

Gill said, “If elected to serve on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, I will focus on alleviating homelessness, promoting public safety, protecting good-paying local jobs, maintaining a quality county workforce, and ensuring access to county services. I will apply common sense solutions to these issues and work to improve the quality of life for Kern County families.”

On Monday, Maggard announced he would not seek a fifth term, saying he wanted to spend more time with family.

The third Supervisorial District covers areas of east Bakersfield, northwest Bakersfield and Oildale and Rosedale.

