Ford to double production capacity of its all-electric F-150 Lightning to meet soaring demand

By Shawn Knight
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In brief: Ford has announced plans to nearly double the production capacity of its all-electric F-150 Lightning to meet soaring demand. Manufacturing isn't set to get under way until this spring, but Ford will go ahead with converting reservations to orders later this week. Ford unveiled the new Lightning...

