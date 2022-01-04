Why Do I Wake Up At 3 A.M. Worrying? Sleep Experts Explain
Sleep is important for our physical and cognitive health, so it can take a heavy toll when we don't get enough of...www.newsweek.com
Sleep is important for our physical and cognitive health, so it can take a heavy toll when we don't get enough of...www.newsweek.com
Happens to me every night no matters how tired 🥱 I am my eyes 👀 open at 3 I hate it because I have a hard time falling back to sleep 😴 before I get up for work 😩
the Lord is trying to get your attention. Get in the Scriptures HE will meet you there.Jesus commands that we do not worry about tomorrow. We need to obey this.Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.Matthew 6:34 KJV
3am is the time the spirits roam. If your wake up at 3am it's because someone is waking you up! Coming by for a visit.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 62