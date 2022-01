Pennsylvania's governor says politicians inquiring about migrant "ghost flights" are getting the facts wrong. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office told Fox News in a statement Wednesday that the migrant flights that arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Dec. 11, 17 and 25 were not ending their journey there, instead passing through on the way to their guardians and sponsors.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO