ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Risk vs. reward: How towns care for trees varies

By University of Georgia
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a hurricane or other violent storm blows through a community, one of the first pictures you're likely to see is a fallen tree. But downed trees and limbs aren't just a byproduct of storms—they are an everyday occurrence that can often be avoided with the right efforts. According to a...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for English Walnut

The large oddly named "English" walnut tree, which is actually native to central Asia, is a beautiful and useful tree for its aesthetics and food-growing abilities alike. It is a great tree to grow if you have the room and are looking to add a specimen or shade tree. The nuts of Juglans regia are much easier to harvest than those of Juglans nigra (the black walnut) as they fall without the husk and can be gathered with a garden rake and eaten raw or used in cooking.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Silver Maple

Silver maple (Acer saccharinum) trees, commonly found in the eastern United States, are very large trees often used as ornamental trees because of their fast growth rate and attractive green foliage. It hosts several butterfly and moth species, provides food and shelter to wildlife, and creates shade and wind blocks, lowering energy usage. It is a great tree to grow with many benefits to people and creatures alike, but it can be problematic if you don't consider its weaknesses, and there are quite a few to consider.
GARDENING
ABC6.com

Cities & towns preparing to collect discarded Christmas trees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – In these last few days of December, you may be preparing to take down your holiday decorations, including the Christmas tree. If you have a real tree, you’ll need to know how to dispose of it properly, and your options are different depending on where you live.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Phys.org

Tree growth response to soil nutrients and neighborhood crowding varies between mycorrhizal types

Tree growth is an important part of forest dynamics, the symbiosis between trees and mycorrhizal fungi (e.g., arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM), ectomycorrhizal (EM) and dual-mycorrhizal (AEM)) can improve species ability to absorb nutrients and adapt to the local environment, which ultimately results in the difference of species response to biotic and abiotic factors. However, it remains unclear how species with different mycorrhizal associations exhibit growth responses to local abiotic and biotic gradients.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Toward a more inclusive definition of green infrastructure

Green infrastructure has been embraced as a tool to help cities achieve sustainability and resilience goals while improving the lives of urban residents. How green infrastructure is defined guides the types of projects that cities implement, with enduring impacts to people and the urban environment. A new nationwide analysis of...
ENVIRONMENT
Advocate Messenger

Water and utilities assistance is available for local low-income households

The local Blue Grass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP) is offering two new programs to low-income households to help with water and other utilities assistance. The Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will begin Jan. 10, but applications will be accepted through June 1, 2022 or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis. It has two components, crisis and subsidy.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Care#Greenhouse Gasses#Earthquake#Tree Pruning#The University Of Georgia#New Urban Forestry
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County on verge of requiring medical grade masks amid Omicron surge?

Health officials in California are starting to require medical-grade masks for workers and employers, as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels COVID-19 cases nationwide. Recently, Los Angeles County health officials revised an existing mandate, requiring residents and workers to wear masks that offer a higher level of protection than cloth masks, such as N95 or The post Riverside County on verge of requiring medical grade masks amid Omicron surge? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
machiasnews.com

Risk and Reward off Cape Horn Jan. 18

The Pembroke Historical Society is honored host Charles Lagerbom on Tuesday, January 18th, for his Zoom presentation "Risk & Reward off Cape Horn: The Story of Captain Jesse Thayer Carver, of Searsport, Maine, and the Wreck of the Maine-built Downeaster St. Mary. The presentation will start at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Register at www.pembrokemainehistoricalsociety.org under Events.
SEARSPORT, ME
HowStuffWorks

Want to Reduce Waste? Pay-as-you-throw Is a Hugely Effective Tool

Pay-as-you-throw is a policy that charges people for the amount of trash they toss out. It's also sometimes called variable-rate pricing or pay-as-you-waste. Many cities and towns around the world, including over 7,000 in the U.S., have pay-as-you-throw waste policies. Examples include Seattle, Berkeley, Austin and Portland, Maine. Large cities...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
yankodesign.com

Affordable solar homes – a solution for homeowner poverty & net-zero housing!

Net-zero architecture is what will reduce emissions from the construction industry on a large scale. But make it inclusive as well as scalable and you also get a solution that can lift homeowners out of poverty while building a community! Created for that very purpose, these solar homes are aiming to help solve both the global housing and climate crises with one design. The houses produce their energy, harvest 100% of the rainwater, clean their sewage, and also have the potential to grow their own food!
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Pottery Barn Details Sustainability Goals and Growth

Last January, Pottery Barn announced its intent to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Now a year later, the company said it has reached nearly half that goal, planting more than 1.4 million trees across the United States and around the globe in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. According to Pottery Barn president Marta Benson, the initiative is just one part of the company’s larger goals of increasing sustainability and circularity. “One hundred percent of our outdoor wood collections are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and, by the end of this year, 50 percent of the wood used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Austin housing hot takes for 2022

With the new year clocking in, we asked for some crystal ball predictions about the one thing all Austinites, rich and poor, think about: housing. The big picture: Where and how we live remains a central question amid Austin's influx of wealth. The folks at home listing site Zillow say...
REAL ESTATE
cechouston.org

Alvéole seeks Urban Beekeepers

Alvéole is seeking individuals to join its Urban Beekeeping team in Houston. This is a full time position based in the Houston area. As an Urban Beekeeper you will be responsible for caring for a portfolio of honey bee colonies in and around Houston, educating individuals and groups on pollinators and urban sustainability, managing client communications and experience and working alongside the local and state beekeeping team. For the full job description and to apply, visit alveole.humi.ca.
HOUSTON, TX
northbaybiz.com

Generation Housing

Before the apocalyptic October 2017 fires ravaged parts of Sonoma County, the county had already been dealing with a lingering problem that was only getting worse: a housing crisis. There isn’t enough affordable housing and it only exacerbated when the fires destroyed more than 5,300 homes and businesses. Some homeowners are still rebuilding, some have moved out-of-state and there are many others who are having a difficult time purchasing a home because they’re priced out of the market. Then in March 2020, the pandemic was officially declared, which produced even more problems when businesses shut down and people lost jobs. What Sonoma County was in need of was an organization that had the best interest of the people, who can’t afford to rent or buy a home, and one that could advocate for them. Enter Generation Housing.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
New Britain Herald

Berlin residents looking to dispose of Christmas trees in town have options

BERLIN – The town is offering residents the opportunity to dispose of their fresh cut Christmas trees. Trees will be collected curbside during the week of Jan. 17, on or near your collected day. The trees must be at least six feet away from your automated collection cart. You must remove all wrappings, plastic bags from the trees prior to disposal.
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy