Risk vs. reward: How towns care for trees varies

Before the apocalyptic October 2017 fires ravaged parts of Sonoma County, the county had already been dealing with a lingering problem that was only getting worse: a housing crisis. There isn’t enough affordable housing and it only exacerbated when the fires destroyed more than 5,300 homes and businesses. Some homeowners are still rebuilding, some have moved out-of-state and there are many others who are having a difficult time purchasing a home because they’re priced out of the market. Then in March 2020, the pandemic was officially declared, which produced even more problems when businesses shut down and people lost jobs. What Sonoma County was in need of was an organization that had the best interest of the people, who can’t afford to rent or buy a home, and one that could advocate for them. Enter Generation Housing.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO