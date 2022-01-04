Antlers-curious? These homes are on the market

(Antlers, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Antlers. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

416229 E1936 Rd, Antlers, 74523 4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in None

Extremely nice BRICK HOME, UPDATED in 2017. Landscaped walkways, covered front porch. New master bath with MARBLE COUNTER TOPS, double sinks, oversized tub 6' x 3'. New master bedroom, with WALK-IN closet. Vaulted Ceiling in LIVING ROOM. Ceiling fans, high efficiency HVAC unit (4 yrs old), propane water heater, the rest all electric. Rural water, and trash service. Septic system refurbished in 2019. Fenced-in back yard (chain link). Shed with lean-to in back. COUNTRY LIVING conveniently located 2 miles from town, shopping, hospital.

193254 N 4200, Antlers, 74523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,580 | Single Family Residence | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Magnificent "must-see" 70 acre farm and cattle ranch! Gorgeous home with recent updates including energy efficient windows, laminate flooring, and granite countertops. Farm has new cross fences for rotational grazing, four ponds, a barn, storm shelter, fenced backyard, rural water, and two water wells. Property also includes a bonus "mother-in-law" home with investment opportunities. Located just minutes from Hugo Lake, Pine Creek Lake, and McGee Creek State Park. Owner is related to listing agent.

510 Sw B St, Antlers, 74523 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in None

Come take a look at this cute country styled home that sits on five lots in the heart of Antlers! The opportunity is endless with this property. This home features a large living area, separate dining room, two bedrooms and one bath, storage building with electric, and a shop with electric, heat, and AC. Come build on these city lots or enjoy some extra land with your home!

414102 E 1920 Road, Antlers, 74523 4 Beds 5 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,074 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Vacation or primary residential home for sale in Antlers Oklahoma. The 4 bedroom 5 bath home sits on 15 scenic acres and is located on a dead end road. This vacation or residential home has amenities for everyone . Large kitchen with formal dining, oversized game room with pool table, media room with wet bar, outstanding acoustics in the media room . There is an office for those who want to work from home and a 3 car garage. The home has custom features ,hand scraped wood floors, granite counter tops in all wet areas, stone accents on the walls and archways, main bathroom has a air bath tub for ultimate relaxation . Split bedrooms. large fireplace for the cool evenings. No neighbors close by and 15 acres of pasture, woods and a pond, The deer are prevalent and are in the yard on a daily basis. If you are looing for a great buy this is it. Close to Sardis Lake, 1 hour from Broken Bow Lake and 3 hours for Dallas Fort Worth area. Shown by appointment, You will not be dissappointed.

