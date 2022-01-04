ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Judge rejects Paterson’s second attempt to dismiss Jameek Lowery lawsuit

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

PATERSON — City officials have suffered another setback in the federal lawsuit over the death of Jameek Lowery, the 25-year-old man who died in 2019 after recording a frantic social media video saying he feared that Paterson cops wanted to kill him.

A federal judge last week denied Paterson’s request for a dismissal of the civil complaint, which says the three police officers who restrained Lowery in an ambulance at police headquarters used excessive force on him and were responsible for his death.

The decision marks the second time in a nine-month period that the city’s lawyers were unable to get the case dismissed. The lawsuit was filed by Shaquana Duncan, the mother of Lowery’s son.

The order issued on Dec. 28 by United States District Court Judge Madeline Cox Arleo allows Duncan’s legal team to pursue civil rights claims against the city on four counts: wrongful death, failure to properly train and supervise the three officers in proper use of force, having police officers who presented a danger to the public, and the pain and suffering caused by Lowery’s death.

The federal court decision was released two weeks before the third anniversary of Lowery’s death on Jan. 7, 2019. The incident sparked numerous protests three years ago outside City Hall and police headquarters.

A subsequent investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office determined that the police officers struck Lowery while securing him to the ambulance gurney, but the probe concluded that none of the police officers should face criminal charges. The prosecutor, Camelia Valdes, said in August 2019 that an autopsy found Lowery’s death to be accidental, resulting from “an adverse physical reaction” caused by his ingestion of illegal drugs and a preexisting medical condition.

Lowery had said he'd taken drugs during the video he recorded at police headquarters before being taken away in an ambulance. He lost consciousness during the ambulance ride, was resuscitated at the hospital and died two days later, authorities said.

But criminal charges and civil lawsuits fall under different standards of law.

The city’s lawyers had argued that Duncan’s suit should be dismissed because it was “woefully deficient” in presenting facts.

But Duncan’s lawyers asserted that the case had not yet advanced to the point where the court had to make a determination on the facts. Her lawyers argued in court papers that the judge needed to decide only whether there was reasonable expectation that they could prove their case.

Lawyers for the two sides could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Judge rejects Paterson’s second attempt to dismiss Jameek Lowery lawsuit

Government
