Law Enforcement

Pandemic Protests in Germany Grow Violent as Police Try to Enforce COVID Restrictions

By Zoe Strozewski
 4 days ago
Protesters in Lichtenstein attacked police and sprayed them with chemical irritants after the officers tried to check the identities of some...

