The most dramatic unauthorized musical parody of 'The Bachelor' coming to Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago, will you accept this rose?

With more drama than a group date, more surprises than a rose ceremony, and more musical numbers than any season of the show, Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical, written by Richelle Meiss with music by Sam Johnides & Tony Gonzalez, premieres Jan. 13, and runs through Feb. 13 at Apollo Theater Chicago, located at 2550 N. Lincoln Ave.

Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is said to be the most dramatic unauthorized musical parody of “The Bachelor” yet! With songs like "Sob Story," "Two-On-One Tango," and "The Date Card is a Riddle," this uproarious parody is packed with romance, competition, and contestants who may or may not be here for "the right reasons," said Right Angle Entertainment in a statement. Whether you love "The Bachelor," only watch "The Bachelor" with your girlfriend, or have never seen “The Bachelor,” get ready to fall in love with this musical. Who will get the final rose? Who will go home heartbroken? And how many Bachelor jokes can they cram into a 75-minute musical? You’ll just have to come pick up your rose and find out!

“ My favorite feedback from audience members is, ‘I don't even watch 'The Bachelor’ and I was laughing the whole time!’ We have inside jokes that only true members of Bachelor Nation will get, and we have hilarious moments that anyone with a pulse will enjoy. The exceptional cast involved in the Chicago premiere of Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is amazing at both poking fun at the fame-seeking contestants and belting out the musical's original pop-rock songs. By the time we arrive at the dramatic final rose, you'll fall in love with these characters (or at least love to hate them)," said Richelle Meiss.

Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is recommended for ages 13+. Tickets for are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com , by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the box office at Apollo Theater Chicago.