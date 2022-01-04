ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Flight Attendant Accused of Using Fake Identity for 23 Years on the Job

By Anabelle Doliner
 4 days ago
Ricardo César Guedes is accused of assuming the identity of William Ericson Ladd, a child who died in 1979 shortly before his fifth...

Zeyda Bernabe
4d ago

it took them23yrs to know this .and the same story that never ends.they come here to work but they brake the law like always they come here demanding stuff instead of demanding stuff on there country.

BoardingArea

“I Had A Dream, And The Dream Is Over.” Brazilian Man Busted For Assuming Identity Of Deceased American To Become United Airlines Flight Attendant

A Brazilian national assumed the identity of a deceased American to land a job with United Airlines and served 23 years as a flight attendant before he was caught. Brazilian National Who Served 23 Years As A Flight Attendant For United Airlines Arrested For Assuming Identity Of Dead American. Four-year-old...
The Independent

Delta passenger accused of attacking staff who refused him access to flight

A police officer was assaulted after he attempted to prevent a man from boarding a Delta Airlines flight that was due to go from LA to New York.The thus-far unnamed passenger was stopped from boarding the plane at LAX, due to being “too intoxicated to fly”, airport official Rob Pedregon told Fox News. Fox also quotes a Delta spokesperson, who explained that police were initially called to escort the belligerent passenger out of the terminal gate after he started to get verbally abusive. Moments later, in an apparent moment of rage, the passenger allegedly assaulted an approaching police officer...
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
The Independent

Dennis Rodman confronted by police in airport for refusing to wear Covid mask on plane

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman was confronted by police for refusing to wear his face mask properly on a plane after being asked to do so several times.The 60-year-old was in first class on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles, California to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when staff asked him to pull up his mask, which was sitting below his chin. Amid the arrival of the Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 cases, airlines and airports are enforcing the federal mask mandate for both passengers and staff in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. Mr Rodman reportedly...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

