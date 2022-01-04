ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

Check out these homes for sale in Manistique now

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 2 days ago

(Manistique, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manistique. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4pq2_0dcWw6zB00

647N Fox Rd, Cooks, 49817

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Country farmhouse completely remodeled and immaculately updated with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, living room, entertainment room with bar, large mudroom, A/C, and 1st floor master bedroom. Exterior amenities include, 3 covered porches, patio overlooking the gardens, heated detached garage with canning kitchen, 40x72 barn with 72x18 lean-to, sauna, blacktop drive, extensive landscaping, outdoor wood boiler with LP backup, all located on dead-end county road. Also, an additional 50 acres of maple hardwoods with guest cottage and pond can be purchased for $125,000

For open house information, contact CRAIG POTVIN, UP REALTY at 906-341-6500

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129424)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXnhz_0dcWw6zB00

999N Co Rd 440, Manistique, 49854

1 Bed 0 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1940

On the Eastern Shore of Indian Lake you'll find this single story home with loads of potential. The house itself is unfinished inside, gutted down to the studs, giving you endless possibilities as to how you would like to finish it. Solid bones and a picturesque neighborhood make this a great opportunity for a buyer with some imagination! Conveniently located, you'd be only a few miles to town, the golf course, and Bishop Baraga Shrine. 80 feet of waterfront gives you private access to the lake. In addition to the house on the water, included in the sale is also a lot (Approx 3,000 sq feet) across the street with year round river access! Previous owner had done research and found that you could build a garage on the lot. Newly installed hot water heater and natural gas furnace are an added to perk to this exciting development opportunity.

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1124031)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gnfci_0dcWw6zB00

311 N Cedar, Manistique, 49854

3 Beds 1 Bath | $53,500 | Single Family Residence | 951 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Centrally located in Downtown Manistique, you’ll find this quaint home located just a few blocks from shopping, restaurants, parks, and ofcourse the sandy shores of Lake Michigan. Spacious and bright living areas lead into the massive kitchen located at the rear of the home. Generously sized living and dining areas offer plenty of space to spread out. The large backyard is shaded by large evergreen trees, and features two large sheds for extra storage.

For open house information, contact TRAVIS WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1130347)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etrk9_0dcWw6zB00

130 S Fourth, Manistique, 49854

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Remodeled 3 bedroom City home ready for immediate occupancy! This home has been completely gutted to the studs and rebuilt with tons of upgrades! New electrical, plumbing, flooring, walls, kitchen, bath... you name it, it's been done. Tile floors in bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. A cute reading nook in the living room is sure to please. Lots of storage in the 1 car attached garage, plus there is attic space and a large storage shed. Decent size yard for entertaining. This house is set up currently as a 3 bedroom, but you could also use one or two as an office or laundry room. In addition, there is a full size attic that can be used as a couple of bedrooms, living room, or whatever your needs may be. Don't let this home pass you by!

For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128900)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
City
Manistique, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Plumbing#Housing List
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
36
Followers
305
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy