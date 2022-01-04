Check out these homes for sale in Manistique now

(Manistique, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manistique. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

647N Fox Rd, Cooks, 49817 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Country farmhouse completely remodeled and immaculately updated with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, living room, entertainment room with bar, large mudroom, A/C, and 1st floor master bedroom. Exterior amenities include, 3 covered porches, patio overlooking the gardens, heated detached garage with canning kitchen, 40x72 barn with 72x18 lean-to, sauna, blacktop drive, extensive landscaping, outdoor wood boiler with LP backup, all located on dead-end county road. Also, an additional 50 acres of maple hardwoods with guest cottage and pond can be purchased for $125,000

999N Co Rd 440, Manistique, 49854 1 Bed 0 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1940

On the Eastern Shore of Indian Lake you'll find this single story home with loads of potential. The house itself is unfinished inside, gutted down to the studs, giving you endless possibilities as to how you would like to finish it. Solid bones and a picturesque neighborhood make this a great opportunity for a buyer with some imagination! Conveniently located, you'd be only a few miles to town, the golf course, and Bishop Baraga Shrine. 80 feet of waterfront gives you private access to the lake. In addition to the house on the water, included in the sale is also a lot (Approx 3,000 sq feet) across the street with year round river access! Previous owner had done research and found that you could build a garage on the lot. Newly installed hot water heater and natural gas furnace are an added to perk to this exciting development opportunity.

311 N Cedar, Manistique, 49854 3 Beds 1 Bath | $53,500 | Single Family Residence | 951 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Centrally located in Downtown Manistique, you’ll find this quaint home located just a few blocks from shopping, restaurants, parks, and ofcourse the sandy shores of Lake Michigan. Spacious and bright living areas lead into the massive kitchen located at the rear of the home. Generously sized living and dining areas offer plenty of space to spread out. The large backyard is shaded by large evergreen trees, and features two large sheds for extra storage.

130 S Fourth, Manistique, 49854 3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Remodeled 3 bedroom City home ready for immediate occupancy! This home has been completely gutted to the studs and rebuilt with tons of upgrades! New electrical, plumbing, flooring, walls, kitchen, bath... you name it, it's been done. Tile floors in bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. A cute reading nook in the living room is sure to please. Lots of storage in the 1 car attached garage, plus there is attic space and a large storage shed. Decent size yard for entertaining. This house is set up currently as a 3 bedroom, but you could also use one or two as an office or laundry room. In addition, there is a full size attic that can be used as a couple of bedrooms, living room, or whatever your needs may be. Don't let this home pass you by!

