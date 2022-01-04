Take a look at these homes on the Cave Junction market now

(Cave Junction, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cave Junction. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

292 Merlot Drive, Cave Junction, 97523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Construction and eligible for 100% USDA financing (per website). Beautiful Modern Farmhouse style with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Granite Countertops in kitchen with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Laundry room is conveniently located off of the kitchen with beautiful custom wood shelving and room for extra storage. Spacious primary suite with walk in closet. Nice size backyard with stamped concrete patio and new horizontal fencing. Professionally landscaped front and back with inground sprinklers. Energy efficient Heat Pump hot water heater, smart HVAC thermostat you can adjust using an app on your phone. Extra parking beside driveway for a third car or? 1 year warranty thru contractor. One owner is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Oregon. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to do their own due diligence as to condition and uses of property.

15500 Caves Hwy, Cave Junction, 97523 1 Bed 1 Bath | $400,000 | 652 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Remote 40+/- acres of SW Oregon land. Located in Josephine County, Oregon, this property has been historically used as an aggregate mine. There is a year round creek that traverses the property for over 1500 feet and there are multiple sediment ponds. Power is located on the property and serves a 652 square foot residential structure. Current DOGAMI permit is in place for aggregate mining. The area is very private with an elevation of approximately 2000 feet. The Oregon Caves National Monument is located nearby. Viewing by appointment only. Do not enter the property without a licensed real estate agent.

535 W River Street, Cave Junction, 97523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2021

COMING SOON! A 1,680 sq. ft. beautiful brand-new double-wide manufactured home in a large city lot (0.24 acres). Located in the heart of Illinois Valley, this new home is conveniently close to shopping, schools, dining and outdoor activities. It features 3 bedrooms with transom windows, 2 tiled full bathrooms, a living room, family room, 2-car detached garage (22' x 24') , RV parking and landscaped yard.

1585 Rockydale Road, Cave Junction, 97523 2 Beds 1 Bath | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Close convenient country living, with plenty of space and privacy just outside Cave Junction Oregon. Clean, and well-cared for home and property provides 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom on the main floor with 2 additional living spaces and a full bathroom upstairs (upstairs not included in sqft or bed and bath listed). The kitchen is light and bright with plenty of elbow room for all your cooks to be in the kitchen! There is plenty of outside storage and outbuildings on this 1.62-acre property and you will find a peaceful and sunny backyard hidden behind a tall cedar fence that is ready for you and your dreams!

