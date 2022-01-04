Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Ocean View

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) These Ocean View townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

24616 Fowler Ln, Ocean View, 19970 4 Beds 3 Baths | $440,990 | Townhouse | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chester, a 2,044 square foot open concept two story townhome, offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The inviting foyer features a coat closet and access to the conveniently located powder room. The homes well-designed eat in kitchen boasts substantial cabinet space, granite countertops, an oversized island, large corner pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen, with access to the back yard through the patio door, is open to the expansive great room making family gatherings effortless. Upstairs, the spacious owners bedroom comes complete with an oversized walk in closet and a modern bathroom with a double bowl vanity, generously sized shower and linen closet. Additionally, there are three sizeable guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom with a double bowl vanity, and a functional laundry room that comes complete with a full-size washer and dryer. The included irrigation system allows you to keep your lawn watered with ease.

37004 Beach Club Avenue, Ocean View, 19970 4 Beds 3 Baths | $422,990 | Townhouse | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in None

