Homes for sale in Redwood Falls: New listings

415 E Elm Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Seller update-New storm windows in 2021, new heat registers in most of home (2020), new hot water heater 2020 new tiling, flooring and toilet in main floor bath (2021) new flooring in kitchen and living room 2020 new exterior paint 2021 square footage is 1410. This reasonably priced cozy home is close to Ramsey Park on a Spacious lot. So much potential! Home just needs a little refreshing to make it your own. Call today to own your own home today.

For open house information, contact Geri Theis, Scenic City Realty, LLC at 507-627-1994

601 S Drew Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This charming home is bigger than it looks! Updated exterior and windows. Newer double garage. Open basement with 3/4 bath ready to be finished for additional living space. Fireplace nonfunctional. Extra concrete driveway. Patio area. Corner lot.

For open house information, contact Nan Kaufenberg, Scenic City Realty, LLC at 507-627-1994

203 E 12Th Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This Well cared for 1 owner Rambler sits on a sizeable lot! There is a semi private yard, deck, a 3 season porch that boots natural light and brings the outdoors in on those hot day or cool nights. Main floor laundry and 3 bedrooms, Eat in updated Kitchen, hardwood floors, spacious bathrooms, The basement has a family room and a 4th Bedroom, plenty of storage.....And an added bonus for someone looking for storage for their toys, Or a Man Cave/She Shed an additional detached Double garage!! Call today for your private showing!!

For open house information, contact Kara Prescott, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate at 507-644-8433

215 E Broadway Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1952

You will love the open concept of this home. The kitchen, dining area and living room are all open to each other. The upper floor is a master suite with a walk-in closet. Sit out on the deck in the back and watch the kids play. Set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jan Raddatz, Re/Max Realty Plus at 507-637-3236