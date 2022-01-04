ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 2 days ago

(Lake Isabella, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Isabella will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fABIr_0dcWvy5b00

2401 Rembach Ave., Bodfish, 93205

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Very Nice Triple Wide With Open Split Wing floor plan. 3 bedroom 2 full baths with nice in door laundry & pantry area. Large living room with additional Den. Upgraded Kitchen counters with adjoining dining with built in hutch. Large In door laundry & pantry with sink. Brand new Tank less water heater. Master suite is nice with double walk in closets & master bath with new flooring & vanity. Guest rooms are good size with a second full bath to share. Park like setting with beautiful Oak Trees, garden area & dog run. Nice 14x25 covered patio with additional 15x30 concrete patio surrounded by block walls. 3 Car garage & workshop along with storage shed. Plenty of room for all your toys.New Roof & Heater 2015. Energy Efficient Dual pane windows, Dual Evap coolers. New septic line from house to the tank. This Property backs up to the creek so very nice !!

For open house information, contact Debra Chealander, EDL Properties at 760-376-2000

Copyright © 2022 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601758)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOgtl_0dcWvy5b00

108 Williams St, Wofford Heights, 93285

2 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spacious 2 bedroom home R3 zoning located in beautiful Wofford Heights with a relaxing lake view. The property is a prefect residence, or rental for the investor looking to expand on the property. This home is immaculate, and was completely renovated in 2006. The large and bright kitchen offers penalty of cooking and storage space. Bedrooms are large with a large hallway closet. The 2 car garage is attached for easy access from the laundry room. MOVE IN READY!!! Minutes away from Kernville which offer restaurants and boutiques Adjacent R3 lot also available.

For open house information, contact Julia Pettis, EDL Properties at 760-376-2000

Copyright © 2022 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR2ud_0dcWvy5b00

2921 Mccray Rd, Lake Isabella, 93240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,739 Square Feet | Built in 1976

3 Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms family home in preferable Squirrel Valley. Large kitchen with quartz countertops, a composite granite sink, ample counter space & cabinets, breakfast bar with plenty of room for visiting along with another open area for dining. Large family room that has a wood insert fireplace for those winter nights, or patio slider to access backyard for summer BBQing, and we can't forget there is the classic bar you access through the kitchen and comes with a beer tap. Home has an alarm system. The Master bedroom has a vanity sink, with a separate shower/tub and toilet, and a walk-in closet. Two good-sized bedrooms, one of the bedrooms is set for indoor washer/dryer hook-ups. All upgraded vinyl dual pane windows throughout for energy-efficient. Over a quarter acre low maintenance yard. A three-car garage with a second set of washer dryer hook-ups.

For open house information, contact Michelle Sweet, EDL Properties at 760-376-2000

Copyright © 2022 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601201)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYBZ1_0dcWvy5b00

9989 Fay Ranch Rd, Weldon, 93283

1 Bed 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Rustic Cabin. 1 bed/ 3/4 bath on 2.5 acres. Need some help but good bones!

For open house information, contact James Matthews, Freeman's Lakeside Realty at 760-379-5915

Copyright © 2022 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601991)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
