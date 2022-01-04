Check out these houses for sale in Iron River

(IRON RIVER, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Iron River-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1652 Gibbs City, Iron River, 49935 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Paint your future memories upon this piece of northwoods canvas! Pass through the privacy gate and drive down the wooded lane to over 10 acres and 500 feet of beautiful Paint River frontage where you’ll never lack for adventure or relaxation at your doorstep. With the ambiance of a cabin get-away along with all the comforts of home, this cabin is perfect for your weekend/holiday escape yet could be your home away from home. Two bedrooms, a full bath and an inviting open kitchen/dining/living room area that looks out to the water. Property has electric, well, septic, propane heat and landline as well as cell service. Entertain...or just relax on the 14’ x 20’ deck overlooking the river and the hills along it. The gentle sloping yard invites you to the river’s edge for fabulous Brookie & Brown Trout fishing, canoeing & kayaking, or just to be mesmerized as the crystal clear waters flow past. The cabin itself is ready to enjoy with recently installed vinyl windows, laminate flooring, patio doors, architectural shingles and rain gutters. Adventures are sure to never end as this property sits near the edge of the Ottawa National Forest. Head any direction when you leave your personal oasis and you’ll find more forests to wander, lakes and streams to explore and trails to travel. Less than 15 minutes from Iron River and a world away from it all.

For open house information, contact JEFF DOHL, RE/MAX NORTH COUNTRY-IR at 906-265-6133

1003 Division, Iron River, 49935 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Charm, character & pride of ownership describes this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath brick home on the edge of town with township water & sewer! This move in ready home hosts beautiful walnut flooring, 2 fireplaces, bonus room over garage & ample storage throughout. Updated kitchen with under cabinet lighting, bath & newer roof. Crown molding enhances the charm of the living & dining room. Front entrance foyer for guests to enter into your large welcoming living room and formal dining room with beautiful built in lighted custom cabinets. Upstairs hosts 2 large bedrooms with a full bath. The bonus room off of one of the bedrooms is insulated and would need finishing touches which seller has materials to compete to buyers liking! Downstairs has a man cave/rec room with the second fire place to keep the chill out on those cooler winter days. 2-car attached garage with wide overhang to entrance of home, along with an attached storage shed & another outdoor storage shed with electrical to accommodate gardening tools. Call to schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact JILL PONOZZO, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

159 Golden Lake, Iron River, 49935 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1970

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!! This year round waterfront Tri-level home is located on a dead end road within 14 miles West of Iron River, 16 miles East of Watersmeet, and 25 miles South of Kenton. This means you are within reach of many area lakes, rivers and streams along with thousands of acres of Forest Service lands. Offering 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Two of which are on the upper level and one is on the lower level. The LP boiler system was replaced in 2016 and a roof in 2018. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. There's a bonus room attached yet separate from the living quarters, which could be used for storage or an exercise room. There's a one car detached garage and a sauna outbuilding. Fish off the 8' x 25' suspended pier and park your boats. The large unattached deck overlooks the lake. This home is all around unique in it's features. You could continue to use it as a part time getaway or use it year around. Priced below appraised value.

For open house information, contact PUNNER FRANZENE, U.P. RIVERLAND REALTY at 906-265-9921

109 Little Bear, Iron River, 49935 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Recreational opportunities and fun galore!! Ski Brule nearly out your back door, recreational trails open year-round for miles of beautiful countryside and adventure. This updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom chalet is ready to move into and simply enjoy. With custom hickory cabinetry, vaulted ceilings with amazing wood beams, sky lights, open concept with wood burning free standing fireplace, slate flooring, 1st floor master, walk-out lower level ready for finishing! Newer furnace, newer decking. Very well maintained with shed and patio area. Completely furnished is preferred right down to plates and forks! A MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact KIMBERLY WEBB, LEEDS REAL ESTATE at 906-779-5333