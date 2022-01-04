ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Armed With Megaphone Confronts Neighbor Who Let Dog Poop in His Yard in Viral Video

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I have you on video," he tells her. "Come pick up this nice pile of s*** that your dog left in my...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Viral Video#Dog Walker#Salmonella#Hairguy Blonde
fox5ny.com

VIDEO: Man steals dog

Police are looking for the man seen in this video stealing a dog from outside a shop in Lakeview, N.Y., on Christmas Eve. (Video via Nassau County Police Department)
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FMX 94.5

Creepy Video: TikToker Believes Her Weird Neighbor Ate Her Cat

This video creeped me out. Big time. As such, I thought you might be interested in taking a gander. TikToker @jesslynn8880 is a bit suspicious that her neighbor may have eaten her cat. A video was recorded on her doorbell camera of a strange interaction between the cat and the neighbor the day before the cat disappeared.
PETS
International Business Times

Woman Set On Fire After Neighbor Accuses Her Of Naming Puppy After His Wife

A 35-year-old woman in India was set on fire allegedly by her neighbor after an argument over her puppy's name. Neetaben Sarvaiya from Palitana town, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, suffered severe burn injuries in the alleged attack by her neighbor and a group of five others Monday afternoon. Sarvaiya is currently receiving treatment for her burn injuries, The Times of India reported citing police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

From The ‘Real-Life Mowgli’ To The ‘Human Pet,’ Learn The Bizarre Stories Of 9 Feral Children From History

Often abandoned by their parents or forced to escape abusive situations, these feral children grew up in the wild and in some cases were literally raised by animals. If the history of human evolution has taught us anything, it’s that the most human trait of all is our ability to adapt. Though survival on this planet has certainly gotten easier over time, these nine stories of feral children remind us of our roots — and the perils of life in the wild.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
717K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy