Take a look at these homes for sale in Tonopah

(Tonopah, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tonopah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

39424 W Flower Street, Tonopah, 85354 2 Beds 1 Bath | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Under construction, does not have water, sewer and Electricity installed - however, electricity is close - well to be drilled for a well by new buyer- septic to be installed by new buyer -2 bedroom 1 bath - 1 car garage - seller never lived on property - property plans will convey to new buyer. easy access to I-10 freeway - 1+ acre property waiting just for you, could be used as horse property.

For open house information, contact Susan C Dabovich, Hague Partners at 480-998-0110

6033 N 377Th Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Mobile Home | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Almost 10 Acres!!!!! This wonderful and very private property is perfect for horse lovers with plenty of room to grow. Perfect if you need lots of room for storing your RV, boat or trailers. Great horse or ATV riding right out your backyard. Open floor plan with with great entertaining areas. This property has some of the best views of Saddle Mountains and The White Tanks.

For open house information, contact Lori Soland, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

36850 W Buckeye Road, Tonopah, 85354 2 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Rare fully fenced 19.17 acre horse property! If you are looking for beautiful sunsets and mountain views, look no further. There are unlimited possibilities with this property. Great location for a custom or manufactured home or perfect piece to split and sell. Property has road frontage and is conveniently located near I-10. Flat / usable ground with power, your own private well, and private entrance. Property also includes an older 1,584 square foot home with covered parking and porch. Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Kellis Carmichael, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

4020 N 371St Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This property has been meticulously cared for and laid out for equestrian enthusiasts. This 3 bedroom Schult Manufactured Home home speaks for itself, it's in excellent condition there's a 25'x28' 2 car garage with a 220 amp outlet for welding and there's also a large storage shed (all clad in Cement Hardi Panel) . To start there's a 100'x150' arena that was cleaned and filled with sand that has a 12ft gate. There are 3 stalls (1 enclosed) all with turnouts, water and feeders, and a 12'x12' steel tack room with an attached 12'x12' hay storage on a concrete slab with power and floodlights. The list also includes a patience pole, a stud/goat pen, a 60' round pen, a 96'x80' paddock with a 12' gate, a 2 car carport, 3 tie rails, a 10x10 chicken coop with a 10x20 predator protected open space, It also has10 water spigots conveniently spread out on the property and everything is finished out with 2 3/8" pipe, no climb fence and fixed panels. There are 2 large entry and exit gates to drive through the property, lots of fruit trees and it's all situated on 3 flat acres with excellent views of Saddle Mountain and amazing sunsets that are something straight out of a John Wayne movie. This could be the home of your dreams.

For open house information, contact Lori Soland, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200