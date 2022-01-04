Fort Plain-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Plain, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Plain. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5112 Sthwy 10, Fort Plain, 13339 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1948

TURN KEY WITH MANY UPGRADES. If you're looking for a home that you can just move right into, You've found it here. After much blood sweat and tears, the owners are relocating out of state. New vinyl siding. New decks. New metal roof on front porch which they made into living space. Tastefully remodeled kitchen. A wall was taken out to expand it. Includes stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with beautiful tile work on the tub surround and floor downstairs and jacuzzi tub and separate shower upstairs. First floor has the open Kitchen/Dining Room, large Living Room open to the front porch, Bathroom and a Bedroom. Second floor has the master BR with it's own private Bathroom which is very nice. There's also a third Bedroom currently used as an office. The roof has asphalt shingles and metal on the front porch. The windows are double pane. The drilled well is approximately 375' deep but, if you choose, you can tie into municipal water. The laundry is in the basement with washer and dryer included. Also included is the hot tub which is only 6 months old. The owners love the location and that it's only a few miles to town. They say the neighbors are great and the sunsets and view are amazing.

759 Co Hwy 54, Cherry Valley, 13320 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,000 | Cabin | 532 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Looking to join the Tiny House Movement? This tiny house off-grid country retreat with beautiful views is set atop Â±6.26 Acres. Private hilltop refuge with cozy furnished and decorated cabin built in 2018. This tiny house has a comfortable living room with open staircase, propane stove, and slider to covered porch with views of the rolling hills. Galley kitchen, bath with shower, and one upstairs bedroom with balcony. Sustainably designed and built with timbers salvaged from 150-year-old barns that were on the property, solar power, and wind turbine, and rainwater collection system. Great land with stands of mixed woods, open field, and abundant wildlife. Cherry Valley-Springfield School. A great buy! This property offers privacy and seclusion coupled with the opportunity to experience all that Otsego County offers, including Cooperstown - "America's Most Perfect Village". Its finest include Otsego Lake - the legendary "Glimmerglass" of James Fenimore Cooper's Leatherstocking Tales, The Otesaga Resort Hotel and the legendary 18-hole championship Leatherstocking Golf Course, The National Baseball Hall of Fame, historic Doubleday Field, Fenimore Art Museum, The Farmers' Museum, The Glimmerglass Festival, Clark Sports Center, Bassett Hospital, Brewery Ommegang, SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, many fine shops, restaurants, and State Parks. Located just a few minutes from the Village of Cherry Valley, minutes to Glimmerglass Opera and Otsego Lake, convenient to Cooperstown, Oneonta, and NYS Thruway. 3-1/2 hours to NYC.

1698 Wagners Hollow Rd, Ft. Plain, 13339 3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in None

If you love country living & nature, this home sits on 4.3 acres of land that includes 3 parcels with plenty of privacy. This cozy 3 bedroom home features a new eat in kitchen w/poured countertops and stainless steel appliances, large living room, new bathroom, and side deck with pergola. Municipal water is a huge plus! Two stall garage for convenient parking! If you enjoy outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, and atv?s, this property is for you.

29 Reid Street, Fort Plain, 13339 4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 1875

OWNER WILL HOLD PAPER WITH $20,000 DOWN, $1000 PER MONTH. BAD CREDIT, NO PROBLEM! NOT THE AREA YOU WOULD LIKE? WE HAVE OTHERS! THIS FOUR BEDROOM HOME NEEDS SOME COSMETICS BUT YOU COULD MAKE THIS A LOVELY HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE KITCHEN, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS.

