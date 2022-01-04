ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in San Augustine

 2 days ago

(San Augustine, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8x3F_0dcWvoVZ00

131 Hill Valley, Bronson, 75930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great fishing camp or permanent residence. Only 200 yards from the community boat ramp. Double wide MH 3 BR 2 BA with front and back covered porches. Giant 40 X 40 metal shop to keep all your water toys. Also 20 X 30 carport for parking. A 10 X 20 metal storage building and an 8 X 10 wooden building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxjCm_0dcWvoVZ00

511 Hanks Street, San Augustine, 75972

6 Beds 4 Baths | $179,900 | Farm | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in None

If you have a large family, either with a lot of kids or maybe have other family members living with you, this might be the perfect place for you. This approximate 3,800 sf house consist of 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 large living areas, metal roof, covered parking for several cars, has a privacy gate on the driveway and comes with an additional lot next door. It's location put your close to Schools, Groceries, Hospital, and other amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067la8_0dcWvoVZ00

116 Bellaire St, San Augustine, 75972

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 876 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Charming group of four homes on 5 city lots. fix up or tear down. Excellent opportunity for investors. Tenant occupying 120 Bellaire St., ****Home is QUARANTINED UNTIL MAY 14TH***** may drive by property. Addresses: 116, 118, 120, 122 &124 Bellaire St.. Seller will entertain all offers. Age of home is approximate P.O., located within walking distance of the middle school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULEVa_0dcWvoVZ00

3115 Carter Ferry Rd West, San Augustine, 75972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,778 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The outdoors is calling! Find country living is a little sweeter when surrounded by 20 acres, nestled between San Augustine and Hemphill, Texas! Step out your front door ready to hunt, play, and/or farm. Enjoy the expansive porches before entering inside this 2,778 sq ft beautiful custom metal home. Upon entering, the cathedral ceiling and wood-burning stove highlight the living space and tiled flooring is carried throughout the main floor. Cooks kitchen with gas range, and additional built-in oven, pantry, oak cabinets & granite throughout; 3/2, office, utility, storage in every room. Upstairs is easily closed off but accessible from inside, ready to provide multi-use space, additional sleeping, living,office, or play area for kids. Enjoy the back covered porch, outdoor kitchen, closet and fenced area, perfect for smaller pets. Multiple outdoor storage areas, metal covered barn with containers on either side. Majority of property is mixed timber, making for a hunters playground.

San Augustine, TX
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

