Norton, VA

On the hunt for a home in Norton? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Norton, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

617 Southeast Woodland Terrace, Norton, 24273

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,635 Square Feet | Built in 1972

REDUCED!! If you've been waiting for a price reduction on this jewel--here it is!! PRICED TO SELL: Lovely brick home conveniently located just outside of Norton. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and guest bath. A 2-car garage opens into the main house. Gas fireplaces in both the living room and the den further enhance the cozy, inviting feel of this home. A murphy bed in the offset area of the living room provides a third sleeping space for visitors. Wooded perimeter adds a feeling of seclusion. Lovely stonework borders the property and adds character to the patio and raised flower beds. Info taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. Call your favorite agent and schedule your private showing today!!

For open house information, contact RANDY WAMPLER, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

1828 Derby Road, Appalachia, 24216

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath aluminum sided cottage with metal roof on 0.088 acre fenced lot. Laminate and vinyl floors, eat-in kitchen with updated oak cabinets. Large laundry/utility room. Fireplace with gas logs in living room. Heat pump, public water and sewer. Detached metal carport with paved drive. Storage building.

For open house information, contact BRENDA HILL, APPALACHIAN REALTY EXECUTIVES, LLC at 276-523-2635

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

814 Northeast University Street, Wise, 24293

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This beautifully renovated home has a new roof, new heat pump and two new decks It has a fireplace and new flooring throughout.Both the refrigerator and the dishwasher are new. It is located on a nice lot and it is within walking distance of Wise Primary, L F Addington and UVA Wise.This property won't last long; call for an appointment soon.

For open house information, contact DOUGLAS STALLARD, RIDGEVIEW REAL ESTATE at 276-328-0055

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

331 Southeast Masonic Street, Wise, 24293

6 Beds 5 Baths | $299,000 | Condominium | 4,344 Square Feet | Built in 1988

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Stately upscale duplex located in the heart of Wise! This two unit duplex features three bedrooms and two baths in each unit, additionally unit A has an extra half bath! This property is well maintained and produces a substantial income relative to asking price! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY! Property information obtained from public records and should be verified by buyer/buyer's agent. Subject to E&O. Photos taken October 2020.

For open house information, contact RICHARD JOHNSON, RIDGEVIEW REAL ESTATE at 276-328-0055

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Norton, VA
ABOUT

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

