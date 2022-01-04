These houses are for sale in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Manchester area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Manchester-curious, take a look at these listings today:

823 Nebula Road, Manchester, 31816 4 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in None

ACREAGE !!!! Home built in 1920 is in the City of Manchester and sits on approximately 10 acres. The front screen porch is adorable, perfect for rocking. On the main level there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms. The country kitchen even has a pantry and is large.enough for a kitchen table. A great old barn is located on the property which gives this home so much character Come see this one and make it yours.

2708 Chipley Highway, Warm Springs, 31830 7 Beds 6 Baths | $899,700 | Single Family Residence | 5,838 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Southern living charm is abundant in this impeccably maintained and gorgeous home on 29.99 acres. In the past 3 months, this home has undergone extensive renovations. The elegant kitchen is appointed with new white cabinets, custom granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. The comfortable family room situated off the kitchen with gas fireplace adds a warm touch. The French doors and floor to ceiling windows offer a beautiful view of the pool and landscaping. The main floor master suite features a large bath with jetted soaking tub, separate walk in shower and two vanities. Also included in the master is a spacious his and her walk in closets, a full size laundry and a very spacious home office with custom cabinets. Another bedroom and bath are also on the main floor. Beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a formal dining room are also on the main level. The upper level features 4 large bedrooms and two full baths. The partially finished lower level offers a 7th bedroom, a large living area, full bath, exercise room, kitchenette and plenty of extra room for a shop, storage and utility room. The lower level has French doors that open to a private covered patio area. From the main level you are just steps from the beautiful back yard, a 30K gallon salt water pool and outdoor kitchen area that includes a grilling, dining and living area. Enjoy the game as the kids splash in the pool just steps away. Another bonus is access to a spacious mudroom and half bath nestled between the kitchen and the 2 car garage. This picturesque setting on the private 30 acres is something straight from a magazine....Pour a glass of relaxation and take a dip in the pool. Welcome Home!

338 Forest Lane, Woodbury, 30293 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful 33.3 acres! Open land and wooded areas. Pristine home with real hardwood flooring through out, plantations shutters on every window. Formal dining room plus large breakfast area. Family room with stack stone fireplace, gas logs. Kitchen with granite countertops, island, built in microwave, stainless appliances. Sunroom or home office with windows overlooking the property. Large owners bedroom with tray ceiling, private bath with two walk in closets, built in safe, two vanities, walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath. Full unfinished basement, stubbed for a full bath and ready for you to finish! 100 Gallon propane tank for heat, gas grill and fireplace. 20 x 30 Pole barn on property. Whole house air purifier. Photos coming soon!

64 Bray Road, Woodbury, 30293 4 Beds 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

4BR/1BA RANCH - 1200 sqft, open concept den/kitchen/breakfast, kitchen appliances remain including refrigerator, newer kitchen counters, metal roof, nice outbuilding, city water & sewer.

