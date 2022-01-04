Check out these homes on the Ladysmith market now

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4503 Anderson Lane, Bruce, 54819 1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 620 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great little starter home. Well maintained. Includes 2 sheds- One may need to be moved- Pad is ready for relocating. Private spot just outside of Bruce. 24 Hour Notice is Required for Showing.

101 Lake Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848 7 Beds 8 Baths | $500,000 | 5,616 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Stunningly restored 5,000+ sq. ft historic brick waterfront home, currently being used as a B&B and comes fully furnished. 7 private bedrooms with queen beds and 3/4 baths for all your family, friends, and/or gatherings. A third-floor owner’s suite with its own balcony overlooking the Flambeau River & Memorial Park. The kitchen is well equipped and sized right to cater to the largest of private gatherings on a 300 sq. ft. overlook, adjacent to a private backyard with a water feature & flower gardens. A private breakfast setting with a view of the river and backyard, and either a large formal dining area or comfortable family room adjacent. An out-of-the-way informal seating area with its own fireplace for those quiet evenings with a few friends or just the right ambiance for two. Lastly, a large 2 car garage and plenty of parking.

1101 W 5Th Street, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1969

COMPLETE RENOVATION ON THIS WONDERFUL FAMILY HOME!! Brand new kitchen, floor to ceiling, including appliances. All new solid wood interior doors with trim and base boards throughout the home. Upgraded electrical service, new furnace with central air, new water heater and shingles too. Located on a quiet, dead end street, just a stones throw from the Flambeau River, near the hospital and Walmart. The full, dry basement provides additional living areas along with tons of storage. All this on an oversized 1 acre lot near the edge of town. You'll want to see this one!

