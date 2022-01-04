ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

Check out these homes on the Wadena market now

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 2 days ago

(Wadena, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wadena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

102 Ash Street, Aldrich, 56434

4 Beds 1 Bath | $24,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great opportunity to own 1.3 acres with easy access to HWY 10 in Aldrich Minnesota. House is in need of MAJOR REPAIRS but could still be saved. Utilities and septic system condition is unknow. Bring your open mind and design ideas!

For open house information, contact Ryan Moe, National Realty Guild at 651-330-8000

406 3Rd Street Nw, Wadena, 56482

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Bring your open mind and design ideas. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is a great opportunity to own a fixer upper in the heart of town. House was winterized in 2015. Utilities have not been turned on, inspected or tested by seller. House is not move in ready. Handyman / Handy-Woman special.

For open house information, contact Ryan Moe, National Realty Guild at 651-330-8000

226 Bryant Avenue Sw, Wadena, 56482

5 Beds 4 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,845 Square Feet | Built in 1888

AMAZING.........you will not believe the quality, the condition and the room. With 5 bedrooms , main level family room, lower level rec room, Main floor laundry, kitchen with more than enough space. Exterior is LOW maintenance. Geourgous yard.

For open house information, contact Craig Folkestad, Gores Company at 218-631-2536

