Forks, WA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Forks

 2 days ago

(Forks, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Forks will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1171 E Wiley, Forks, 98331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a newer roof, updated vinyl windows, a large yard, spacious living room, wood stove, covered porch. Plenty of room for a garage or carport. This corner lot property would be a great rental or full time residence. Take a look today. Prior sale failed; no fault of seller or property.

51 Elk Creek Ridge Road, Forks, 98331

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1976

.83 acre property with a 3 bedroom septic system, City of Forks public water, an older 2 bedroom manufactured home - New flooring and new kitchen cabinets, detached carport and work shop. No known restrictions. Hot tub off the back deck!

20 Steelhead Ave, Forks, 98331

4 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Sol Duc River front home! 100' of River frontage across the street from Fish and Wildlife boat launch. This corner lot property has access from two sides, large raised beds for gardening, mature fruit trees, 2 RV parking spaces with power and RV dump, a greenhouse and an huge shop for your boat and more. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, river rock fire place, updated kitchen, sunny breakfast nook, efficient wood burning fireplace that allows heat around the home.

