Check out these homes for sale in Chelan now

Chelan, WA

Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 2 days ago

(Chelan, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chelan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

201 Washington St, Manson, 98831

3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This lucky house just got a new look (and a lower price!). Take a peek at this super spacious 3 bed, 1.75 bath rambler on a HUGE lot that shows the incredible TLC it was given for many years. Call the pool company and make your reservation; you could add one of practically any size here. Have you got outdoor toys? The shop has three bays! PLUS two storage sheds...you'll have plenty of room for every hobby at this place. Enjoy this great home that feels rural but is only minutes to town - restaurants - wineries - lake, phew! So many options! Call us to come by and check it out.

104 Mirage Ave., Chelan, 98816

3 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Shhh..Here is the home you have been waiting for. South shore beauty. Great getaway spot. Makes for a wonderful 2nd home or rental. No rental restrictions. This home boasts a Great room with Beautiful unobstructed wide views of the lake. Open floor plan yet warm and cozy. Two bedrooms upstairs. One has a private shower. One bedroom downstairs along with a large game room. View of the Cascades from the kitchen window.. Basically every window has views to die for...Near the 25 mile park marina. Within 15 minutes from wineries

Chelan, WA
With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

