New York City Starts 1st Ever Hotel Week

Photo: Getty Images

You've heard of New York City's Restaurant Week and now for the first time ever we are getting a NYC Hotel Week!

Start your 2022 staying at one of New York City's finest hotels for the first-ever NYC Hotel Week. Hotel Week kicks off today, January 4th and goes through February 13th. During the hotel week guests will get 22% off of their stay at some of the city's most exquisite hotels. The 22% discount is being offered at more than 110 hotels across all five boroughs. Some of the hotels participating in the promotion are the Beekman Hotel, the Pierre New York and the Opera House Hotel.

More information and how to book your NYC hotel experience here .