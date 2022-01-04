Take a look at these homes on the market in Walton

(Walton, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Walton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

143 Reynolds Road, Tompkins, 13839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,245 Square Feet | Built in 1987

MOVE IN READY! This well maintained ranch home with three bedrooms and a bath and a half with open concept sits on a quiet dead end road. Home has a full dry basement! Roof is aprox 10 years old and the oil tank is about 1.5 years oldEnjoy the strawberry, raspberry, blackberry bushes and apple trees in the back of the yard.White shed in the back opens at both ends so you can drive your lawnmower right in and have easy access. Another shed next to that is also for storage with wide doors in the front for easy access.Property is close to downtown Walton where there are many things to do, golf, play tennis, shop, hospital, restaurants, and so much more.

340 Wedemeyer Road, Downsville, 13755 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Peaceful location within a 20 minute drive from Roscoe on a town maintained road you will find this full time residence or your countryside retreat. This property was recently developed. Current owner cleared the land, had concrete pad poured, NYC approved septic system and well installed within the last 4 years. The home is updated with new flooring and natural wood walls and ceiling. Open concept in the kitchen and the living room. Wood stove is placed on a pretty brick setting that provides comfort and warmth. Also in the living is a sliding glass door that opens to a deck. A perfect place to watch all the animals roaming through your property. Two room shed on a concrete pad. Perfect location to store an ATV/UTV at. This property is minutes from NY State land that you can hunt, hike or trap on. Pepacton Reservoir is a 5 minute ride to enjoy casting a rod or take out any non motor boat. This is all located within a LOW TAX area!

24611 State Hwy 97, Hancock, 13783 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Spacious 1890's 2 story, Victorian Era home. Covered front deck, spacious yard, rear deck with ramp for easy access, on 3/4 acre near the edge the village. Walk to the Delaware River. Cedar shake siding, newer windows, oak floors, cast iron radiators, beautiful gas fireplace made of brick. Mud room, kitchen, formal dining room, living room and front sitting room downstairs. Bright open stairway leads upstairs to find a large laundry room and two large bedrooms, one with a walk in cedar closet, full bath with claw foot tub. Attic. Separate building in the back, with a 24x28 workspace & small loft that would make a great workshop. There is also a trailer on the property. Trailer needs a significant amount of work.

70 1/2 Stockton Avenue, Walton, 13856 4 Beds 2 Baths | $126,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1950

UPDATE! Hardwood floors have been redone. We are working on getting new pictures of the rooms but there are new pictures of the floors. ALL Don't miss your opportunity to own this Cape Cod Style home with a fenced in back yard. The dining room has a built in china cabinet and there are hardwood floors throughout the home with the exception of the bathrooms and kitchen. Roof was replaced less than 8 years ago and they installed a new hot water heater in 2019. Keep your car free of snow in this attached one car garage. Home is within walking distance to the school and the hospital. Its a short walk into the village to do some shopping. This home is Not in the flood zone and about 2.5 hours from NYC. Click open the media button and take the virtual tour! No reasonable offer will be refused.

