Single-family homes for sale in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS)

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Concordia area:

504 West 6Th, Concordia, 66901 5 Beds 3 Baths | $187,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,986 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Historical and Beautifully Finished Home! A spacious 5,449 sq ft throughout the home! Efficient for utility costs, 5 Bedrooms, plus a 6th non-conforming Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms, and an EXTRA Kitchen Space, then this is the Home for you! You'll be pleasantly surprised at all of the Unique Features & Characteristics, highlighted by Gorgeous Natural Light, plus MANY Updates! All appliances included! Come see this Truly Special Home today!

117 East 9Th Street, Concordia, 66901 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This property is a 3 bedroom home with a full bath, eat-in kitchen, 70% basement, which is unfinished, and detached 2-car garage. The Interior has been freshly painted and the kitchen has new flooring. This home is located near the Middle/Jr./Sr. High School and is also within walking distance of the City Park/Pool and Downtown! It would make a great starter home! Call today to make an appointment!

1223 Broadway, Concordia, 66901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is the perfect family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large family room, and updated kitchen! There is a detached garage and nice patio for entertaining. Located centrally.... close to fast food, highway access, and the City Park, this property is ideal for walking, biking, and strolling.

717 Olive, Concordia, 66901 1 Bed 1 Bath | $24,050 | Single Family Residence | 630 Square Feet | Built in None

1 Bed, 1 Bath with 630 sqft living space.

