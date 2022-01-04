Single-family homes for sale in Concordia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Concordia News Flash
 2 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Concordia area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Concordia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtVeD_0dcWvWZN00

504 West 6Th, Concordia, 66901

5 Beds 3 Baths | $187,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,986 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Historical and Beautifully Finished Home! A spacious 5,449 sq ft throughout the home! Efficient for utility costs, 5 Bedrooms, plus a 6th non-conforming Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms, and an EXTRA Kitchen Space, then this is the Home for you! You'll be pleasantly surprised at all of the Unique Features & Characteristics, highlighted by Gorgeous Natural Light, plus MANY Updates! All appliances included! Come see this Truly Special Home today!

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcce1_0dcWvWZN00

117 East 9Th Street, Concordia, 66901

3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This property is a 3 bedroom home with a full bath, eat-in kitchen, 70% basement, which is unfinished, and detached 2-car garage. The Interior has been freshly painted and the kitchen has new flooring. This home is located near the Middle/Jr./Sr. High School and is also within walking distance of the City Park/Pool and Downtown! It would make a great starter home! Call today to make an appointment!

For open house information, contact Amy Drury, Century 21 GHC Associates, Inc. at 785-243-1555

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIRPb_0dcWvWZN00

1223 Broadway, Concordia, 66901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is the perfect family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large family room, and updated kitchen! There is a detached garage and nice patio for entertaining. Located centrally.... close to fast food, highway access, and the City Park, this property is ideal for walking, biking, and strolling.

For open house information, contact Theresa Bonebrake, Century 21 GHC Associates, Inc. at 785-243-1555

717 Olive, Concordia, 66901

1 Bed 1 Bath | $24,050 | Single Family Residence | 630 Square Feet | Built in None

1 Bed, 1 Bath with 630 sqft living space.

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

