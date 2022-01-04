Ohio schools sue; Saying voucher programs are unconstitutional

A lawsuit argues that Ohio’s school voucher system is unconstitutional because it’s creating a separate system of funding private schools with public dollars.

Vouchers Hurt Ohio is a group of about 100 school districts suing to stop and reverse Ohio’s EdChoice Program.

The districts filed a lawsuit in Franklin County court this week against the state Education Department and state education board.

The schools argue that vouchers are being used by primarily non-minority students, even though the program was meant to assist economically disadvantaged minority pupils.

Voucher supporters call the complaint an attack on parents making the best decision for their children.

