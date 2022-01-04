ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin: 'Heavy lift' to change the filibuster through nuclear option

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbOyu_0dcWvUnv00

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voiced skepticism on Tuesday over a Democratic push to change the filibuster along party lines, warning that his “preference” is for any rules changes to be bipartisan.

"Being open to a rules change that would create a nuclear option, it's very, very difficult. It's a heavy lift," Manchin told reporters when asked about using the "nuclear option," in which Democrats would change the 60-vote legislative filibuster on their own.

"I'm talking. I'm not agreeing to any of this. ... I want to talk and see all the options we have open," Manchin said, adding that it was his "preference" that any rule changes have Republican support.

Manchin's comments come as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to force a vote on changing the rules by Jan. 17 if Republicans block voting rights legislation, as they are expected to.

"As I said in my 'Dear Colleague' earlier this week, if Republicans continue to hijack the rules of the chamber to prevent action on something as critical as protecting our democracy, then the Senate will debate and consider changes to the rules on or before Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day," Schumer said from the Senate floor on Tuesday.

But to change the rules without GOP support would require total unity from all 50 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus. Both Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have warned for months that they are supportive of the current 60-vote threshold.

Manchin has long opposed using the nuclear option and added on Tuesday that if Democratic senators "go it alone" to change the rules, "it ends up coming back at you pretty hard."

Democrats previously used the nuclear option to change the rules in 2013 to confirm executive nominees and lower-level court nominees with a simple majority, though Manchin opposed using the nuclear option at the time. Republicans then used the nuclear option to lower the threshold for Supreme Court nominees in 2017 and to cut the debate time needed for most nominees in 2019.

There's growing support within the Senate Democratic Caucus to change the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation in the Senate.

A group of senators tapped by Schumer have been in talks with Manchin about potential rules changes and those negotiations are expected to continue this week.

One idea that has been floated would create an exemption from the filibuster for voting rights legislation. Manchin, however, on Tuesday appeared skeptical that it wouldn't just nix the filibuster entirely.

"Anytime there's a carveout, you eat the whole turkey. There's nothing left," Manchin said.

Other ideas being floated include a talking filibuster, getting rid of the 60-vote hurdle needed to start debate on the bill but keeping in place that same hurdle on ending debate or moving from 60 votes needed to break a filibuster to 41 "no" votes being needed to sustain it.

"You know we're still having ongoing conversations as far as voting because I think the bedrock of democracy is making sure that you're able to cast a vote," Manchin said. "Let's just see. Conversations are still ongoing."

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Filibuster#Voting Rights#Democratic#Republicans#Gop
KEYT

Manchin delivers blow to Democrats as he signals opposition to changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

House investigators of the Jan. 6 attack have a blind spot in their investigation: Senate Republicans.

No GOP senators have been in touch for testimony, though Sens. Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville had direct White House contact on Jan. 6. Here's the latest: So far, no Senate Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader McConnell, who has tacitly endorsed the investigation of the House Jan. 6 select committee — have been in touch with the panel for testimony, according to Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The committee itself hasn’t made any public requests for them to do so … yet.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Republicans suddenly favor small election reforms after Manchin opens door to filibuster change

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a top Republican leader has signaled there is some Republican support for legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. "While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's 'some interest' among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," reported Sophia Cai. "The goal would be to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections. Both were flashpoints a year ago as Donald Trump challenged the finalization of the 2020 election results."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Beaumont Enterprise

LETTER: Manchin came through

Diogenes, in ancient Greek history, was looking for an honest man. Now we have found one. It is so refreshing to have a Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, who remembers when he took the oath of office to become a senator, he swore allegiance to the United States of America, not to his political party. Oh that there were more congressmen like him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy