Licking-curious? These homes are on the market

118 College Avenue, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Adorable 3 bed 1 bath home, within waking distance from the schools in the area! Outside, you notice the 2 points of entry, one of them being the front door, as well as the door in the carport! Inside the home, there is beautiful wood flooring throughout! Down the hall there are 3 bedrooms, all of them being quite spacious, as well as a gorgeous full bathroom! There is tons of storage space in the kitchen, as well as the utility room off to the side, which allows access to the carport, as well as the backyard! The kitchen has lots of room to prepare a meal, and even more room for a place to eat! Take a look at these photos, and take a tour of this home, you don't want to miss out on it!!

18935 Highway 32, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home with all new hard wood flooring, electric heat & central air, stone fireplace in family room, black top frontage, over 5 acres, close to town and it has a separate cottage house that needs work but has potential to be a small rental or mother-in-law quarters. The house has a drilled well and public water is available, an attached garage, landscaping, large beautiful shade trees, nice yard and set back off the Hwy. REDUCED : $199,000.00

324 South Main Street, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1941

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 2- 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM AND ONE BEDROOM SHARE WALK-IN CLOSET. 2 BATHS-LARGE GARDEN SOAKING TUB WITH 80 GALLON HOT WATER HEATER. KITCHEN CABINETS ARE A ONE OF A KIND MASTERPIECE. LOTS OF NICE LANDSCAPING. LOTS OF STORAGE. EXERCISE SALT WATER POOL 5.5 DEEP ROUND AND HOLDS 1200 GALLONS OF WATER AND THERE IS A WOOD STOVE TO HEAT THE WATER. THERE IS A VICTOR WOOD FURNACE IN BASEMENT THAT HAS NOT BEEN USED FOR A WHILE. LAND BACKS UP TO A COMMON ARE TO WALK OR RUN.

11789 Shepard Drive, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 2000

COUNTRY LIVING at its best in Texas County (Licking), Missouri: 23.44 surveyed acres with a 1756 sq. ft. Cedar Sided, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built new in 2000, including custom kitchen with lots of oak cabinets, breakfast counter, appliances, large dining room with direct access to a large deck for outdoor activities, lots of insulated windows that tilt in for easy cleaning, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, open great room design, divided bedrooms with a master bedroom suite and two other bedrooms with a second full bath, lots of closet space, custom cabinets and trim, large utility room, high efficiency gas furnace and central air conditioning system also a free standing wood stove and a propane fireplace for supplemental heat sources, metal roof, large wrap around wood deck that is handicap accessible, detached 2-car garage (30X24) with a 30X15 lighted workshop with a free standing wood stove and an attached lean to storage shed, 24 X 16 storage barn with loft, wood fenced yard, private drilled well, wild life pond with picnic bench pad, and much more. The acreage has some nice timber, walking trails, shooting range and lots of wildlife. Located 1/2 mile off of a State Highway via a county road and a short 3 miles from town. Beautiful, Private setting, close to Montauk State Park and Current River Trout Fishing. The work is done on this offering and ready for you!..... Priced at only $330,000.00

