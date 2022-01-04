ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Childress

Childress Voice
 2 days ago

(Childress, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Childress. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RViKL_0dcWvR9k00

608 Avenue D Se, Childress, 79201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Owner will finance. Nice home with carport, fenced yard and new roof. Interior features large rooms, refinished hardwoods, remodeled baths, new paint and new central heat and air. Owner is licensed Broker in Texas.

For open house information, contact Eric Jancovech, Abode Central, LLC at 214-274-4533

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14724336)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMkWG_0dcWvR9k00

2019 Country Club Drive, Childress, 79201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very Nice Well Maintained Home, Immaculate and Clean, Move in Ready, 3/2/1 with storm shelter under covered porch, Beautiful Brick home across from Hospital and CASA. Home has really nice yards, two carports, two storage buildings and a double gate to drive thru. Tile floors in kitchen and Living Area. Really big Bedrooms, Master is Isolated and has a huge Closet and Bath. Great home for an Air BNB because of location. Or a really nice starter home, down sizer home. Check it out, Easy to show...

For open house information, contact Amarillo Team, RockOne Realty, LLC at 806-433-8404

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7499)

See more property details

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
