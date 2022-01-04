Take a look at these homes for sale in Moriarty

(Moriarty, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moriarty will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17 Capitan Street, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New manufactured home on 1 acre with views! two car garage with power included. It's all new. Enjoy being the first to live in this great home with 2x4 exterior walls on 16'' centers. Close to a ''stick built home. Nice separation of master suite from other bedrooms. Utility room just off kitchen for convenient storage. 6 panel interior doors, brushed nickel light fixtures in some bedrooms and bathrooms, 40 gallon eclectic water heater, and refrigerated a/c. Owners are NM Brokers.

43 Shire Avenue, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1993

2 and a half acre fully fenced parcel with a 3 bed 2 bath 1676 square foot doublewide on a permanent foundation. Home was built in 1993, has two living areas, 2 full baths. Newer Septic system in the last three years, metal roof, nice open space, quiet country living!

26 Franklin Road, Moriarty, 87035 5 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,190 Square Feet | Built in None

Got space?!?! How about a 2.5 acre, fully fenced lot with space to grow and room to roam! Welcome to this spacious and well maintained 5 bedroom home. Amenities include; open floor plan, a spacious kitchen which opens to the living area with raised ceilings, perfect for entertaining! Sun room, laminate flooring, separate owner's suite that offers double doors to the en-suite with double sinks and walk-in closet. Home has been re-piped with Wirsbo piping. Come enjoy picturesque mountain views, peaceful and starlit night skies!

4 Nancy Jane Loop, Moriarty, 87035 4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Spacious bright but cozy home with plenty of room to grow. Plenty of storage (3 storage sheds), Owners Suite bathroom flooring replaced in Oct 2021. Two decks with amazing views. Pellet stove as well as Heat Pump with Refrigerated Air. Private gated property. Come see while it lasts!

