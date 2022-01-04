Check out these houses for sale in Fairfield

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FAIRFIELD, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGe3Q_0dcWvNs400

244 W Pr 362, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful sunrises await! Come enjoy the quiet life in this retreat. Just imagine sitting on the back porch sipping coffee or fishing the day away in the peace and quiet

For open house information, contact Taylor German, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eut1u_0dcWvNs400

14014 Whatley Drive, Streetman, 75859

3 Beds 5 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,556 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Outstanding lake views and large cove location for this three bedroom lake home. The kitchen features professional grade appliances and granite countertops, there is a large living room with mood lighting and double sided fireplace, a custom built game room with bar, a large master bedroom with fireplace, two large walk-in closets and a hidden safe room. The outside boathouse features a sailboat slip, water lifts, and 184 feet of water frontage! There is a large space under the house for a workshop or man cave, Oversized detached garage with extra washer dryer hookups, storage buildings and more. Enjoy a cup of coffee from the expansive porch or enjoy a glass of wine from the hot tub! Too much to list!

For open house information, contact Julie Teel, RE/MAX LakeSide Dreams at 903-654-3970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h13M6_0dcWvNs400

240 Pelican Point, Streetman, 75859

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,879 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Very comfortable house with access to Richmond Chambers Lake .Home features high soring ceiling in the entrance and den areas. Ceiling are stained wood in den and entrance. Formal dining room. Master bedroom is separated from other two bedrooms. Master bath has jetted tub and shower with custom woodwork. Large walk in closet for master bedroom. There is a large upstairs room with half bath that could be media room, bedroom or game room. A great place to retire or spend your weekends and vacation time. There is a small pier at inlet which leads to the lake a short distance away. Lot will need some work in back. April Cove HOA also provides a boat launch area and locked boat storage.

For open house information, contact JOHN MOSER, ALLIED REALTOR ASSOCIATES at 903-723-4663

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adt7n_0dcWvNs400

197 Talford, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great Property in a Great neighborhood in need of a little Fix Up. Super cute house with pretty, well cared for yard, on a quiet street provides the perfect opportunity for you to add your specific taste and skills to make it your own or for a great investment property! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, brick home with an enclosed sun room not yet completed. Fireplace and vaulted ceilings add to the appeal of the roomy family room. Home needs flooring and paint and a few minor repairs. Information deem reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer's agent should verify.

For open house information, contact Elisabeth Harris, Premier Realty at 903-467-9654

