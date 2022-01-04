ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Man Killed When Car Strikes Tree In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfGbv_0dcWvL6c00
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 65-year-old man from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.

John W. Falls Sr. of Upper Darby in Delaware County was driving north on Route 55 at milepost 41.2 in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, at 7:18 a.m. Sunday when his Chevy ran off the road, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Chevy went up an embankment and struck a tree, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. Falls was pronounced dead at the crash scene, he said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

