Brady, TX

Homes for sale in Brady: New listings

 2 days ago

(BRADY, TX) Looking for a house in Brady? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Brady-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019I6o_0dcWvISR00

806 Laurel Drive, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home in a quiet neighborhood in southwest Brady! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, kitchen and dining space, and a large mudroom and laundry. You will love the quaintness of the neighborhood, situated close to the parks and ballfields. The front porch is a great relaxing spot, and the backyard is spacious with a detached double garage. The home has 1200 sq. ft, all central air and central heat With a brand new roof. Check it out today!

For open house information, contact McKenna Behrens, Texas Prime Country at 325-597-2300

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14662412)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROnPQ_0dcWvISR00

1006 N College St, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Three bedroom, two bath on corner lot with 280 sq.ft build with plumbing and electricity connections. Good investment property been sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Raymond Rubio, ERA Newlin & Company at 325-481-0500

Copyright © 2022 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-106245)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arKNJ_0dcWvISR00

1801 S Pine, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Cool. Retro. Affordable. This 1979 square foot* remodel features three bedrooms and two baths under central heat and air with ceiling fans throughout. Open concept with hardwood floored living and dining centered on a gas fireplace. Separated from the upper level by two cut stone planters, the lower living area features really cool terrazzo floors. The galley style kitchen has a breakfast nook and is equipped with an electric stove oven plus a vented hood and a stainless sink with two compartments. Also included with the home is a backyard privacy fence, a small storage shed, and a three space carport with additional storage.

For open house information, contact Becky Long, Edge of the West at 325-597-7653

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14618914)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCfxi_0dcWvISR00

905 Willow St, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Good structure of a home with great potential. Investment property sold as Is. This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is located in the heart of Brady, TX has four sided brick, laundry room inside, verify All Room Measurements, Call agent for showings. There is an adjacent parcel also available for sell. No repairs will be negotiated, Home has been vacant since 4/2021, NO utilities service activated. Second parcel also available for sell adjacent to this property at 703 E. 9th St., Brady, TX 76825, both sold "As Is" Where Is" call agent with any questions.

For open house information, contact April Orr, Keller Williams Heritage at 210-493-3030

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1560756)

See more property details

