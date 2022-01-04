Homes for sale in Brady: New listings

(BRADY, TX) Looking for a house in Brady? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Brady-curious, take a look at these listings today:

806 Laurel Drive, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home in a quiet neighborhood in southwest Brady! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, kitchen and dining space, and a large mudroom and laundry. You will love the quaintness of the neighborhood, situated close to the parks and ballfields. The front porch is a great relaxing spot, and the backyard is spacious with a detached double garage. The home has 1200 sq. ft, all central air and central heat With a brand new roof. Check it out today!

1006 N College St, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Three bedroom, two bath on corner lot with 280 sq.ft build with plumbing and electricity connections. Good investment property been sold as-is.

1801 S Pine, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Cool. Retro. Affordable. This 1979 square foot* remodel features three bedrooms and two baths under central heat and air with ceiling fans throughout. Open concept with hardwood floored living and dining centered on a gas fireplace. Separated from the upper level by two cut stone planters, the lower living area features really cool terrazzo floors. The galley style kitchen has a breakfast nook and is equipped with an electric stove oven plus a vented hood and a stainless sink with two compartments. Also included with the home is a backyard privacy fence, a small storage shed, and a three space carport with additional storage.

905 Willow St, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Good structure of a home with great potential. Investment property sold as Is. This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is located in the heart of Brady, TX has four sided brick, laundry room inside, verify All Room Measurements, Call agent for showings. There is an adjacent parcel also available for sell. No repairs will be negotiated, Home has been vacant since 4/2021, NO utilities service activated. Second parcel also available for sell adjacent to this property at 703 E. 9th St., Brady, TX 76825, both sold "As Is" Where Is" call agent with any questions.

