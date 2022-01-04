House-hunt Williamstown: What’s on the market

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Check out these listings from around the Williamstown area:

1884 State Hwy 1284, Berry, 41003 3 Beds 5 Baths | $394,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,872 Square Feet | Built in 2006

STUNNING home nestled in the rolling hills of Cynthiana. This iconic property could easily be converted into a six bedroom home perfect for hosting large gatherings. This mini farm is located approximately 45 miles from Cincinnati & Lexington. Your horses will feel right at home in their new barn with 2 oversized stalls and large tack room. Inside, you will enjoy a open floor plan with every bell and whistle you can imagine. This is a true treasure and outdoorsmen's paradise, schedule your tour today!

664 Havilandsville Road, Berry, 41003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Thrilled To Offer This Gorgeous Three Bed Two Full Bath Home On Over Seven Beautiful Acres Of Land! Featuring A 30X50 Metal Work Shop For All The Toys And Tools! Come Take A Look At This Beauty Before It's Too Late! Call The Listing Agent Today To Schedule Your Very Own Showing!

15332 Carlisle Road, Crittenden, 41030 4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Nestled Privately on 10 +/- acres! 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths*Heated/AC Mechanics Garage to Die For w. Oversized 2 Car Garage Plus Office Space/Workshop w. 1/2 Bath*Great "Game Room/Cave" for Poker Games/Sports Parties! Elaborate Kitchen w. Tons of Cabinets/Large Island/Breakfast Bar/Desk Area*Living Room Plus Family Room w. Stone Woodburning Fireplace*Master w. Luxury Bath/Walk-In*2 Decks*Plenty of Woods for Trails for Recreational Vehicles/Hunting/Enjoying Nature*Plenty of Room for Outdoor Fun/Gardening*Kenton County Schools*Crittenden Mailing Address*See comments regarding Driveway Access.

255 Sarabeth Drive, Glencoe, 41046 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Manufactured Double wide on Large private wooded cul-de-sac lot with two parking pads and storage shed. Located just off hwy 16 in Glencoe, this ranch style home features an open floorplan, split bedroom layout, vaulted ceilings, newer stainless-steel appliances, sunroom addition, and covered front patio. Washer and Dryer included. Possession at closing!

