Algona, IA

House hunt Algona: See what’s on the market now

Algona News Alert
 2 days ago

(Algona, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Algona than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

202 N Minnesota St, Algona, 50511

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Looking for that nicely done three bedroom twinhome just a block or so from downtown Algona? This is it! Built in 2004, finished basement, generously sized rooms, back deck off sliding glass door, front sitting area and it's move-in ready. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. This is a great home for entertaining the family and friends. Southern exposure lets the sunlight stream into the main floor rooms! Take a look and make this one yours. Listing broker is related to the seller.

215 E Mcgregor Street, Algona, 50511

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Condominium | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Ground floor 2 bedroom condo with exterior entrance. Located in the heart of town this unit has everything to make the next chapter in life an easy one. In unit laundry, basement storage with elevator and attached 1 car garage gives you everything you need. Oversized living room that opens to dinning area and front den makes hosting and relaxing a breeze. Spacious master bedroom with big walk-in closet and 3/4 bath will make you feel right at home. Extra bedroom and bath for guests completes this quiet and comfortable unit.

Algona News Alert

Algona, IA
