Real Estate

New Mortgage Professional Hiring Platform: Superus Careers

By Katie Jensen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe December Mortgage Finance Forecast anticipates the industry will originate more than $2.5 trillion every year, for the next three years. The December Mortgage Finance Forecast anticipates the industry will originate more than $2.5 trillion every year, for the next three years, which is 40% higher than the annual average over...

Mortgage Rate-Lock Volume Down 40% YoY

The moral of the story is to urge consumers to lock in a low rate now on purchase and refinance loans before rates eventually go up. December 2021 mortgage rate-lock volume was down 40% year-over-year and 17% month-over-month across all channels. Funded volume decreased 25% year-over-year and 6% month-over-month. Purchase...
BUSINESS
M&T Realty Capital Corp. Names Edelman President

Former Freddie Mac exec and group VP will be responsible for external customer and capital relationships. M&T Realty Capital Corp. has named Michael Edelman president of the organization, in an expansion of its current leadership team, the company said today. His new role is effective immediately, the company said. Previously...
BUSINESS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Need to make a cash offer to compete in the real estate market? These companies offer possible solutions

Luis Alberto and his wife made an offer on a home in Miami they were hoping to buy, only to have another buyer beat them by offering cash. Over the next five months, they would lose out on three other homes, some because they were competing with buyers who could throw cash at the deal. The Albertos are among many South Florida buyers relying on financing and, in today’s competitive real estate ...
MIAMI, FL
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings To RCKT 2022-1

The pool comprises 827 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of $748.1M. KBRA has assigned preliminary ratings to 46 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from RCKT Mortgage Trust 2022-1 (RCKT 2022-1). RCKT 2022-1 comprises 827 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of $748.1 million as of the Jan....
REAL ESTATE
money.com

A Surprisingly Large Number of First-Time Homebuyers Are Funding Their Down Payments With Crypto Profits

The cryptocurrency boom is helping some homebuyers break into a red hot real estate market. A new survey from Redfin found that 11.6% of people buying homes for the first time said that selling investments in cryptocurrency had helped them save for a down payment. The survey of 1,500 U.S. residents planning to buy or sell homes within the next year was conducted in December.
REAL ESTATE
securitymagazine.com

Security careers in the new year

New Year’s resolutions often include career change goals. As a result, our recruitment practice typically sees an increase in candidate activity at the start of the year. Security practitioners are quick to approach us about shifting positions. They want to know what the job market looks like for the coming year and what they should take into consideration if they decide to make a move.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Shannon K. Bradshaw honored as a 2022 Five Star Mortgage Professional in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — BankSouth Mortgage today announced that Senior Mortgage Banker Shannon K. Bradshaw has been recognized as a 2022 Five Star Mortgage Professional award winner. Each year, Five Star Professional honors outstanding real estate agents and mortgage professionals across the country, recognizing no more than 7% of all agents in a market.
ATLANTA, GA
Cenlar Names A New VP, Executive Client Management

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered bank, named John Lacca as the company's vice president, executive client management. Lacca will manage Cenlar's credit union clients. He will also work directly with CU Servnet, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) dedicated to mortgage loan servicing. CU Servnet’s singular purpose is to generate ideas, design, build and implement new product initiatives for credit unions and then market the mortgage loan servicing experiences to credit unions.
ECONOMY
Rocket Companies Announces A Number Of Leadership Changes Across Multiple Businesses

Rocket Companies announced a number of promotions and leadership changes with hopes of furthering the company's success. Jay Farner, vice chairman and CEO of Rocket Companies and previous CEO of Rocket Mortgage, will assume the title of CEO for Rocket Central (previously Rock Central) – the centralized hub for the Rocket Companies fintech platform. Farner will retain his role at Rocket Companies to continue driving the growth of the entire ecosystem from mortgage and real estate to car sales and personal finance. Angelo Vitale, general counsel and secretary of Rocket Companies, who previously held the role of CEO of Rock Central, will now solely focus on his roles as general counsel and secretary for Rocket Companies.
BUSINESS
Mortgage Coach Promotes 2 To Vice President

Jacob Gibbs was promoted from director of technology to VP, Technology, and Shannon Baldwin was promoted from director of marketing to VP, Marketing. Mortgage Coach has promoted two department directors to vice president-level positions, the company said Tuesday. Jacob Gibbs was promoted from director of technology to VP, Technology, and...
ECONOMY
californianewswire.com

Promontory MortgagePath Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner makes Mortgage Professional America’s list of 2021 Elite Women

DANBURY, Conn., Jan 04, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced its Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner has been named one of Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Elite Women 2021. The MPA Elite Women award seeks to honor women in the mortgage sector who are pushing boundaries to diversify a traditionally male-dominated industry.
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

Waterstone Mortgage Hires Mauldin as Director of Strategic Growth

Catherine Mauldin has joined Waterstone Mortgage Corp. as director of strategic growth – a newly created position for the lender. Mauldin has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry, working as a loan originator, processor, wholesale executive, business development associate/recruiter, project manager, and product owner. Most recently, she served as the sales program leader for Embrace Home Loans.
ECONOMY
loanDepot Will Service Ginne Mae Loans In-House

The move leverages loanDepot's ongoing investment in its servicing platform. loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, said today it will bring the servicing of FHA-, VA-, and USDA-funded Ginnie Mae loans in-house. The company said the move leverages ongoing investment in loanDepot's servicing platform, allowing it to scale...
CREDITS & LOANS
When Tech Turns Off The Loan Spigot

Mortgage lenders embraced new technologies. But consumer satisfaction is taking a tumble because of it. Have you ever called a service provider, only to hear a mechanical list of choices rather than a human voice? You know, press 1 if you want to make a payment, press 2 if you want to hear your balance, press 3 if you want to add a service, and on and on and on. And oh, by the way, pay attention because our list of options has recently changed.
TECHNOLOGY
county10.com

Brunton is hiring a Professional & International Sales & Marketing Manager

JOB TITLE: PROFESSIONAL & INTERNATIONAL SALES & MARKETING MANAGER. REPORTS TO: CEO/Sales & Marketing Director, Lauren Heerschap. Manage sales for the professional line of Brunton products in the U.S. and internationally. Develop and grow customer and distributor base while maintaining brand integrity and long-term strategic goals. Communicate regularly with international...
RIVERTON, WY
AlleyWatch

GoCoach Raises $3.5M for its Career Coaching and Learning Development Platform

Despite an increasing reliance on technology, the workforce has never been more human-centric than ever before. Organizations must nurture and maximize employee potential to put teams in a position to grow and for companies to succeed. Employee coaching has become a modern centerpiece of continuous performance management. Employees that go through training and coaching have shown an 88% increase in productivity when working with top coaches. But for far too long, coaching has been available only to senior-level personnel. GOCoach is B2B Saas platform that makes coaching and blended learning available to organizations with no minimum enrollment numbers. Employees, at all levels, are able to select their coaches through the platform’s marketplace while both managers and employees can track an individual’s progression to make data-driven decisions. With displacement as a result of the Great Resignation, GoCoach’s focus on upskilling ensures that companies are doing what they need to retain, attract, and build an engaged workforce in an era where competition for employees has intensified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

