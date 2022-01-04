Check out these houses for sale in Newport

(NEWPORT, VT) Looking for a house in Newport? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

84 Richard Drive, Newport City, 05855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Newport City located at the end of a dead-end road. Entering the home there is a mud room/entryway that leads into the large open living area. Also on the first floor is your kitchen with dining area, a cozy spot to nestle by the fireplace, and a 3/4 bath. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Large main bedroom does have two closets with additional closet space in the hallway. Enjoy relaxing outside on the deck in the rain or shine as part of the deck is covered. This property is located an easy distance to main street and city amenities, Newport Country Club, Lake Memphremagog, the city park and more. Travel is easy also with Interstate 91 just a mile away.

108 Duchess Avenue, Newport City, 05855 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome to 108 Duchess Ave, located in the desirable east side of Newport City. This tidy ranch style home sits on a corner lot with a spacious lawn and adjacent to the bike path, Prouty Beach on Lake Memphremagog and the high school. Also within walking distance to downtown Newport, the hospital, elementary school, etc. Easy one level living with 2 bedrooms, a full bath with laundry hook-ups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, vinyl widows throughout and a fresh coat of paint inside & out. Additionally there is a full basement and a detached shed (8’x10’) for extra storage. Comcast/Xfinity cable & high-speed internet available and VAST snowmobile trail access just down the street. This is a very efficient property to own and is in move-in ready condition.

60 Vt 111, Derby, 05829 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Are you a fan of This Old House and ready to resurrect a home to its former beauty? Take a ride to Derby Village, where you'll find this incredibly spacious Victorian waiting for someone to return it to its former glory. This home is ideally situated to be a commercial enterprise, as it was for 20 years. As a residence, it provides easy access to town amenities, from the market to restaurants, as well as destinations for recreation, including many lakes, the recreation path, and VAST trail access is up the road. Original hardwood flooring, trim work, and 15-lite doors imbue the home with warmth and character. The U-shaped kitchen, with custom oak cabinets, center island and built-in desk, is set up for easy workflow while cooking. Gracious aptly describes the formal dining room, with wainscoting and an original built-in hutch. A brick fireplace is the main feature in the study, while in the den a newer built-in will hold a TV, components, and more. A ½ bath is conveniently located on this floor. The second level includes two bedrooms, one with en suite full bath and large closet, plus an apartment wing complete with eat-in kitchen, 3/4 bath, and small porch outside the separate entrance. Four rooms on the third level could be restored and used however best fits your needs: studio, home gym, office, or storage space. The detached, 3-car garage, built in the early 1990s, has water and electricity and offers plenty of room for vehicles, toys, tools, and potentially a workshop.

265 East Main Street, Troy, 05859 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,999 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Adorable and affordable best describes this renovated three bedroom, one full bath home located in the Village of North Troy. Perfect starter, retirement or rental opportunity as Jay Peak Ski Resort is under 10 miles away! Improvements were completed in 2019 and include a new metal roof, flooring, light fixtures, exterior doors, spray foam insulation, hot water heater and furnace. This home has public water and sewer, and access to high-speed Comcast internet. Property is zoned for both commercial and residential and is currently being utilized as a successful tattoo parlor. It is fully functional as a single home, and would take minimal effort to convert it back to one.

