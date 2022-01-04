These houses are for sale in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lake City area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Lake City area:

1103 Central Avenue, Red Wing, 55066 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1905

You will feel like you've stepped back in time when you enter this turn of the century gem! This charming 3 Bedroom Home is located on a corner lot a short walk from downtown. The main level features a large covered open front porch, a large Living Room, a Formal Dining Room and a good sized eat in Kitchen. Beautiful Wood Floors throughout. An Open Staircase leads to the upper level with a large landing, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, a 3/4 Bath and a Balcony Deck above the Garage and Carport. The lower level is unfinished with high ceilings, plenty of storage space and a washer and dryer. The home has an attached oversized 1 car and a carport. There is a level backyard and a sloped wooded area behind the home.

For open house information, contact John Rohan, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 651-388-4973

70880 214Th Avenue, Lake City, 55041 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great location with beautiful views of the Mississippi River. Build your dream home or summer get-away. Home needs renovation or tear down.

For open house information, contact Heidi Hartzell, Featherstone Real Estate, LLC at 651-345-7577

2360 Sunny Meadow Lane, Red Wing, 55066 4 Beds 4 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Wonderful home built in 1990 features quiet “end of the cul-de-sac lot”, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, newly refreshed kitchen, owner’s suite with full bath and walk-in closet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, open lofted upper level, and hardwood floors. Great space in the finished lower level with walk-out basement. Cozy private backyard with firepit area and a shed for additional storage. Close to Red Wing Schools and Minnesota State College. Garage has storage above with wonderful 8 foot clearance.

For open house information, contact Lyle Stelter, Coldwell Banker Nybo & Assoc at 651-388-6756

747 21St Street, Red Wing, 55066 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful single family home in prime Red Wing location, only 5 minutes from Downtown! This updated home features one bathroom upstairs, one main floor with additional living space and computer room. Large garage space with workshop! Was previously updated from 1.5 story to a full 2 story.

For open house information, contact Kevin Rudquist, Counselor Realty of Rochester at 507-285-9400