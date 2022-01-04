ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Or Consequences, NM

House hunt Truth Or Consequences: See what’s on the market now

Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 2 days ago

(Truth Or Consequences, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Truth Or Consequences than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

707 Erie Avenue, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in 2006

3 Bedroom, 2 bath, plus an office. Located in the City of Elephant Butte. Split floor plan with an open kitchen, dining, and living area bookended by front and back patios. Full office with build outs, could be a 4th bedroom. Amenities not limited to wide hall ways, low maintenance landscaping, refrigerated air, and hydronic heat.

For open house information, contact Victor J Torres, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

39 Underwood Blvd., Elephant Butte, 87935

4 Beds 3 Baths | $397,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,815 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Views for miles, This great southwestern home sits on 1.5 acres that is totally fenced. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 up and 2 down, 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, 1 up and 1 down, a large master bedroom suite with big soaker tub, double sinks, and separate shower. There are also two living area's, one up and one down. There are 2 single car garages on the lower level, and a 1 1/2 car garage on the upper level. So if you wanted to just live on the main level you could without having to climb stairs. There is a formal dining area as well as an eat in kitchen, The property is totally fenced and has an electronic gate at the entrance. And did II mention the views? There is a whole lot to offer here.

For open house information, contact Nell B Rose, Keller Williams Realty at 575-527-0880

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

