ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

These houses are for sale in Bad Axe

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 2 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bad Axe area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Bad Axe listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stBWK_0dcWusl200

2212 Bingham, Ubly, 48475

2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This mobile home is a great opportunity for someone that wants to fix up a home and have a nice place to live. This home was originally a 3 bedroom and can easily be turned back into a 3 bedroom. All measurements are estimated and buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Dan Wiley, KW Platinum Port Huron at 810-385-0600

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50052750)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hutjs_0dcWusl200

3300 Green Road, Cass City, 48726

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 2 story home situated on 12.50 partially wooded ACRES! (House & 5 acres can be purchased for $215,000.00) This custom home features 2100 sq.ft. of finished living space, 3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Open concept throughout w/ hardwood floors. All appliances are included. Huge 38X22 attached garage is insulated. 40X20 man cave could be finished as a separate living space. 50X40 barn is excellent for added storage. With some finishing touches this property would be great for the hobby farmer. Nicely landscaped yard w/ lots of trees throughout! Hurry, won't last long. (2 PARCELS INCLUDED IN SALE 008011000060004 & 008011000060003).

For open house information, contact George Brennan Jr, Realty Executives Main St LLC at 810-667-1700

Copyright © 2022 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210083295)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgzDl_0dcWusl200

3281 Cross Road, Filion, 48432

3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Updated 3 bedroom manufactured home on a unfinished basement. A large family room addition has been built on the end with a second bathroom and utility area. This homestead is ready for your livestock, equipment and family. This is a move in ready hobby farm, three large sheds, 34 x90, 34 x 54, and 36 x 52.

For open house information, contact Joseph Stinson, Hart Realty at 989-635-0021

Copyright © 2022 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210084437)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31muj2_0dcWusl200

8687 J B Drive, Pigeon, 48755

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,737 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautifully maintained, custom built canal front home, with deeded lake access located in Fisherman's Paradise sub. Home features a remolded kitchen with granite countertops & all black-stainless appliances, a remodeled bathroom, Pella windows with built in blinds and much, much more! Upstairs boasts oversized bedrooms, a private balcony, full bath and approximately 400 square feet of unfinished living space over the garage. In addition there is a 36 x 22 pole barn built in 2017, whole house Generac, new vinyl siding in 2019, and a custom engineered folding dock for your convenience! Don't miss your opportunity for lake living, schedule your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Nathan D Gross, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2022 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2220000340)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Custom Home#Open House#Housing List#House 5 Acres
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
55
Followers
369
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy