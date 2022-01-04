These houses are for sale in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bad Axe area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Bad Axe listings:

2212 Bingham, Ubly, 48475 2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This mobile home is a great opportunity for someone that wants to fix up a home and have a nice place to live. This home was originally a 3 bedroom and can easily be turned back into a 3 bedroom. All measurements are estimated and buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Dan Wiley, KW Platinum Port Huron at 810-385-0600

3300 Green Road, Cass City, 48726 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 2 story home situated on 12.50 partially wooded ACRES! (House & 5 acres can be purchased for $215,000.00) This custom home features 2100 sq.ft. of finished living space, 3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Open concept throughout w/ hardwood floors. All appliances are included. Huge 38X22 attached garage is insulated. 40X20 man cave could be finished as a separate living space. 50X40 barn is excellent for added storage. With some finishing touches this property would be great for the hobby farmer. Nicely landscaped yard w/ lots of trees throughout! Hurry, won't last long. (2 PARCELS INCLUDED IN SALE 008011000060004 & 008011000060003).

For open house information, contact George Brennan Jr, Realty Executives Main St LLC at 810-667-1700

3281 Cross Road, Filion, 48432 3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Updated 3 bedroom manufactured home on a unfinished basement. A large family room addition has been built on the end with a second bathroom and utility area. This homestead is ready for your livestock, equipment and family. This is a move in ready hobby farm, three large sheds, 34 x90, 34 x 54, and 36 x 52.

For open house information, contact Joseph Stinson, Hart Realty at 989-635-0021

8687 J B Drive, Pigeon, 48755 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,737 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautifully maintained, custom built canal front home, with deeded lake access located in Fisherman's Paradise sub. Home features a remolded kitchen with granite countertops & all black-stainless appliances, a remodeled bathroom, Pella windows with built in blinds and much, much more! Upstairs boasts oversized bedrooms, a private balcony, full bath and approximately 400 square feet of unfinished living space over the garage. In addition there is a 36 x 22 pole barn built in 2017, whole house Generac, new vinyl siding in 2019, and a custom engineered folding dock for your convenience! Don't miss your opportunity for lake living, schedule your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Nathan D Gross, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085