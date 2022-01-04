Cedar Park police arrest 10 in statewide fentanyl bust

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department has arrested nearly a dozen people suspected of selling drugs laced with fentanyl.

During a Tuesday morning drug bust, the Cedar Park Police Department said it issued 13 federal indictments and have arrested 10 so far.

“This is a regional investigation, and we’ve been working a lot with our regional partners throughout Central Texas — from San Antonio to Cedar Park — and across four states, as well,” said Cedar Park Police Commander Darlene Lewis.

Lewis told KXAN on Tuesday Cedar Park began investing resources in tracking down the accused two years ago when Cedar Park began noticing a spike in overdoses due to counterfeit pills .

“We had 23 overdoses and nine of those results in fatalities in the last two years,” said Lewis.

The 10 arrested so far are charged with conspiracy to distribute, and some are charged with possession with intent to distribute, Lewis said.

“For this investigation, we have seized over 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills that have been laced with fentanyl. The street value for these is over $1 million,” said Lewis.

The pills that have been confiscated by the CPPD will be sent to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration crime lab to be examined.

CPPD said it used information gathered from the 13 overdoses and nine fatalities to find out where the pills were coming from, which led its investigation to Arizona, Oregon, California and Texas.

“The majority of the people are coming from the Austin area, but we do have a couple of people in other states that we have arrested,” said Tyson Hodges, assistant special agent in charge at the Austin District DEA Office.

Hodges spoke with KXAN and said the alarming part of all of this is many of the victims thought they were getting a painkiller and unknowingly took pills laced with a deadly drug.

“A lot of these are young adults that are obtaining these pills that’s resulting in these fatalities where they are thinking that it’s just one pill, or they’re obtaining it from a friend or someone they know,” said Lewis.

Other agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, the United States Postal Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DEA were also part of the investigation.

The DEA believes the drugs are coming through a Mexico. From here, investigators plan to identify those supply routes and start addressing them.

“I don’t believe that this investigation is complete. It’s not liked it’s coming to the end of a two-year investigation, but it’s not over with,” said Lewis. “I know that we can’t bring anyone’s life back, but we do hope that this brings some closure knowing that we’ve worked hard in this investigation to hold those responsible for those deaths.”

‘He made himself known’

Becky Stewart was looking forward to a Saturday with her son, Cameron, in mid-March. The two planned to drive down from Williamson County, stroll around Zilker Park in Austin and maybe visit a food truck.

Her son, Cameron, at 19-years-old was among one of the victims.

“The presence in the room, all 6’4″ skinny of him — he made himself known when he walked in,” said Becky.

Cameron grew up in Cedar Park and was Becky’s youngest son. He was bright, charismatic and entrepreneurial. He had decided to take a pause before going to college to explore starting a business.

Cameron Stewart (Courtesy: Becky Stewart)

Cameron Stewart (Courtesy: Becky Stewart)

Cameron Stewart (Courtesy: Becky Stewart)

Cameron Stewart (Courtesy: Becky Stewart)

He had struggled with addiction as well, but Becky and Cameron’s father, Dwayne, believed he was trying to turn his life around — visiting them often and attending church on Sundays.

After not returning their calls one morning, Becky and Dwayne drove to his apartment in Leander.

“I knew before I went to bed that night that something was really wrong,” said Becky.

An autopsy and toxicology report showed Cameron died of a fentanyl overdose. He had taken a laced Valium pill.

Cameron’s parents believe he may have bought a laced pill over Snapchat — an outlet investigators say dealers have used before.

Becky and Dwayne Stewart stand in their kitchen holding a picture of their son, Cameron, who took a pill laced with fentanyl and died in March 2021. (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost)

Stewart said she’s feeling a mixed bag of emotions after hearing about the arrests in Cedar Park Tuesday.

“It makes me extremely happy that Cedar Park has pursued this, but it brings up the question: ‘was one of them the one that sold Cameron his pill?'” said Becky.

It’s unclear if one of the arrested suspects did sell Cameron his pill. Though Becky said it would provide her family some closure.

Becky has since committed to educating others about fentanyl overdoses and ‘poisionings’.

“It’s surprising how many people have never even heard of fentanyl with it now being the number one killer of 18 to 45 year olds,” said Becky.

Becky said she’s gone into schools across Central Texas educating students. Cameron’s organization, ‘A Change for Cam,’ is working on creating a panel of experts to speak to parents too.

“I would say monitor your kids’ activity social media. I know that’s not always comfortable; you want to avoid it, because you want to trust your kids. Looking back, yes, Cameron would have been frustrated with me, but it could have potentially helped redirect him and coach him,” said Becky.

