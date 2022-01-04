Search underway for missing Birmingham man not seen since November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who has not been heard from in over a month.
Khristian Aaron Sanders, 29, has not been seen since Nov. 17. His family says it is “uncommon for Sanders to go this long without contacting anyone,” according to BPD.
Sanders is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
