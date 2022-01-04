These houses are for sale in Bonners Ferry

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

77 Blue Sky Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 4 Beds 4 Baths | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,158 Square Feet | Built in 2005

3,158 square feet of living space in two houses on 5.2 acres. The main house is 3/3, 1,974 square feet, with a large living room, large dining room, dedicated laundry room with sink, and attached two car garage. The second house is a 1,184, fully detached 1/1, with it's own attached 1 car garage, kitchen and laundry room. Property comes with two Cabinet Mountains Water Memberships, one for each house. The front grounds feature mature decorative trees. The rear grounds feature a mature orchard (apple, pear, plumb), a shed, some cross fencing, a chicken coop, and a garden area. Outside of city limits in highly desired Paradise Valley, but only 5 minutes from town.

For open house information, contact Samuel Lovely Blue Sky Realty

8339 Farm To Market Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 4 Beds 2 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,732 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Take in the beauty of the views overlooking the Budweiser hops where you can enjoy the panoramic views from the Canadian mountain to the southern panoramic views of the Idaho mountains. Sitting on top of the world. This amazing 2732 SqFt on 10 acres 4-bd 2-ba house with the master bd on the main level and 2 Livingroom's upstairs and downstairs with so much room to spare for family holiday gatherings and not have to worry about of running out of room with a full finished basement with 3 bd. Take in the beautiful views looking out the windows on the main floor and basement. Gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy walking out the back doors onto a wraparound deck and watch the sunsets that are so amazing. This beautiful property has so much to offer with the easy access to Canada just 5 min up the road to the broader. Easy driving to the town of Bonners Ferry. You will not want to pass this one up. Home sweet home of Idaho~!

For open house information, contact Kelly Wyatt, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

6473 Madison St, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 1950

They just don't make them like they used to! With thoughtful built-ins and massive storage closets, this home has character that just can't be found in new construction. Situated perfectly in the center of town for easy access to schools and shopping, this lot boasts unmatched privacy with mature trees that encapsulate the property. The split-level-entry leads upstairs to the recently updated and remodeled kitchen, dining and living rooms, as well as a large bedroom and full bath. The basement hosts two additional bedrooms and another bath, as well as laundry room and an additional family/work-out room. Two wood-burning stoves do an excellent job keeping the cold out when you don't want to use the electricity. Natural gas is near the property line. Perfectly comfortable as is, it also offers incredible opportunities for improvement or remodel. Could possibly even become a duplex with a little ingenuity. Agent is related to sellers.

For open house information, contact Laura Kimball, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty at 208-263-6802