These houses are for sale in Rotonda West

19571 Heritage Oak Blvd, Port Charlotte, 33948 2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,191 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to Heritage Oak Park, one of Port Charlotte's best kept secrets. As you enter the gates you will feel transported to a time where massive oak trees dominated this area. This lovely home features two bedrooms, two baths and am attached two car garage. Being sold partially furnished so you can move right in. Large master bedroom with oversized windows allowing in natural light along with the bathroom and walk in closet will be a nice retreat for the new owners. A second bedroom and bath can be found near the living room and den. Kitchen has beautiful real hard wood cabinets (upper and lower) along with pantry and don't forget about the huge screen in porch. Call today before this hidden gem is gone.

For open house information, contact Bill Mitchell, Front Door Realty LLC at 239-560-9371

18298 Caddy Avenue, Port Charlotte, 33948 3 Beds 2 Baths | $519,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning and Elegant Pool Home!! 3/2 custom built home with a 2 car garage! Home is being sold semi- furnished. Located 25-30 minutes from some of the most beautiful beaches. Punta Gorda's historic downtown district is located 15-20 minutes away. Port Charlotte town center is minutes away, offering plenty of restaurants and shopping. Fishing, playgrounds and boat dock are all off Edgewater drive, minutes away from your new home. Upon arriving home, you are greeted by a maintained tropical landscaping. The entry way of the home has beautiful high columns and double door entryway for grand appearance. Very open and inviting Great room with high cathedral ceilings are visibly appealing upon entering the foyer. Kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets. Laundry room is located near garage entrance. The spacious living room offers plenty of room for relaxing and flows seamlessly into the dining room for entertaining. The great room leads to the Florida room making it an ideal home to host your festivities. When opening the sliders in the great room to Florida room, it leads to pool area creating a wonderful indoor/outdoor transition. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom is very spacious along with a very large bathroom and walk in closet. Bedrooms are indeed very spacious also. Pool area has tropical landscaping around the pool cage. In the corner you have space for lounge chairs. Pool area has bathroom access. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Nicole Pascual, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty - North Port at 941-426-0621

15920 Honeysuckle Street, Port Charlotte, 33953 4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Move In Ready HEATED POOL HOME !! You have found exactly what you are looking for! A beautiful beach retreat, best describes this almost new Trevi model home, nestled in the beautiful community of Biscayne Landing. Upon entering, you are welcomed by a highly desirable, open concept floor plan. Entertain guest in your high end, chef like kitchen, complete with pristine white cabinets, gorgeous brushed nickel pulls, upgraded granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and upgrades stainless steel appliances. Spend time with family and friends while sharing a meal in the adjoining dining room open to the the Family Room. This room is the heart and soul of the home, with light from the three panel, 7' tall, sliding glass door that flows out to the extended lanai. Work on your tan while enjoying your custom designed, heated pool with spa. The spacious master retreat features soaring coffered ceiling and double walk-in closets. Enjoy a steamy shower in the spa like ensuite with dual sinks. Guest will enjoy the comforts of their very own private mini suite with private bath, tucked away from the main living area. The additional bedrooms are situated next to the third full bath. Need a space to work? Or a quiet place to relax? There are 4 bedrooms! Use one of the 3 spare rooms as an office, den or hobby room. Stay active with golf, boating and beaches just minutes from your new house. Don't miss out on this stunning home in paradise! Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Karin Dubbs, RE/MAX ALLIANCE GROUP at 941-473-8484

217 Lime Tree Park, Rotonda West, 33947 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,440 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pre-Construction. To be built. To be built. The home is designed with the coastal Florida lifestyle in mind. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a great room, kitchen and dining area with access to the covered lanai. The Master suite is has with a beautiful master bath; this home has a 2 car garage. This home features a luxurious open floor plan with approximately 1506 sq. ft. of living space and 9'4' ceilings with plenty of room for a pool & pool bath. The home features a custom kitchen with a stone countertop, stainless steal appliances and custom cabinets; to complement the kitchen the whole house is tilted with custom planks, as an added feature this home has hurricane impact windows for extra protection and is built with block or ICF; for lower energy bills, noise reducing fire resistant wall 4 hour rating & wind rating 200+ mph. . This is a must see home. Rotonda Lakes is located on the Cape Haze peninsula, Charlotte Harbor to the east and Boca Grande to the south. Minutes to the Gulf Waterfront Park, you can enjoy spectacular views of the Myakka River, launch your boat at the community boat ramp with direct access to the Gulf, host a BBQ under the under the pavilion, or simply have fun at the playground area. You will enjoy living in Rotonda Lakes being close to world class beaches i.e. Boca Grande, fishing, 11 Golf Courses within 10 minutes, Regional shopping and outlet malls, Spring training home – Tampa Bay Rays & Minutes from Charlotte County Sports Park. Spec sheet available upon request. The photos are from a previously build home. All room sizes are approximate. Taxes only reflect the lot.

For open house information, contact Cindy Lambert, HOT FLORIDA REAL ESTATE LLC at 863-473-4544