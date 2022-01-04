ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Every Marvel Disney+ Show Ranked, From Worst to Best

By Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In one year, Marvel Studios went from a company that only produced movies to one that not only made TV too, they cranked out five different seasons of five different television shows in the span of 12 months. They also released four movies over that same stretch...

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's Photon), plus a "B" charm so we know that it's hers. Check it out below!
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year's MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Clarifies Fan Theory About Galactus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that has captured the attention of countless hardcore fans. But since the comics are so rife with awesome characters, there are always questions about when we’ll be seeing certain iconic heroes or villains. And now Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn has clarified a fan theory about Galactus.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kevin Feige Talks Black Panther And Why Marvel Movies Always Struggle To Land Oscar Noms

For the last decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. And while new movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home break box office and Rotten Tomatoes records, they often fail to be recognized by major awards. Kevin Feige recently spoke about Black Panther, and why Marvel movies always struggle to land Oscar noms.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Ms Marvel#Secret Invasion#The Marvel Disney
CNET

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
MOVIES
EW.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Across the Spider-Verse top survey of most anticipated 2022 movies

Is 2022 going to be the biggest year yet for superhero movies? According to Fandango's annual moviegoer survey for the most anticipated movies of next year: Absolutely!. EW is taking a look at the yearly fan survey, revealing 2022's buzziest films — and all the top picks are superhero/comic book adaptations and sequels. According to more than 6,000 of Fandango's December ticket buyers, superhero fatigue definitely hasn't set in yet.
MOVIES
Distractify

The 'Hawkeye' Finale Confirms a Suspected Fan Theory About the Rolex Watch

People had a lot of theories about Hawkeye before the finale, and now that it’s here, some of our burning Marvel questions are finally answered. One of those questions was about the owner of the mystery Rolex watch from the Avengers compound. By the end of Hawkeye Episode 6, we learn that the watch belonged to S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent 19, which goes along with another fan theory.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Marvel’s She-Hulk Motion Capture Suit Revealed

Marvel’s She-Hulk is one of several new series that is set to be released on Dinsy+ in 2022. A new behind-the-scenes photo shows the motion capture suit that the She-Hulk actress, Tatiana Maslany wore during scenes where her character Jennifer Walters was in Hulk form. Tatiana Maslany’s co-star Ginger Gonzaga shared the photo via an Instagram story (via The Direct), grouped with screencaps of online stories listing She-Hulk among the top anticipated new series of 2022. The image shows the top of Maslany’s head, covered with motion capture dots. Above her head is a green mannequin head attached to a rod. You can see the image below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
ScreenCrush

Everything New on Disney Plus in January 2022

It’s a relatively light month on Disney+ in January, with only around two dozen films and shows coming to the service. But you’re still getting the streaming premiere of Eternals on January 12, fresh from theaters earlier in the fall, plus four weekly episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. There’s also a documentary special on the making of Hawkeye, new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the ’90s classic The Sandlot.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Marvel Announces ‘Eternals’ Disney Plus Premiere Date

After a solid run in theaters, Marvel’s Eternals is headed to streaming. The company announced today that their most recent blockbuster, based on the Jack Kirby comics, will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, January 12. In addition, Eternals will be one of the Marvel movies...
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

How Does Dr. Strange’s Spider-Man Spell Work?

The following post contains major SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s intended to be read after you see the movie and you’ve spent an hour debating how this spell works with your friends. Marvel and Sony treated everything in Spider-Man: No Way Home as a spoiler. They...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Has Third Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

Expectations were high for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the much-anticipated third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, and the latest — and one of the biggest — movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the film exceeded all of those expectations, grossing an incredible $253 million from movie theaters around the country. That’s the third biggest domestic opening weekend in the history of cinema, behind only Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million and Avengers: Infinity War’s $257.6 million. Yes, Spider-Man: No Way Home made more in its opening weekend than Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which grossed $247.9 million in its opening weekend back in 2015).
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

What Do You Need to Know About Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’?

Look, we don’t want to spoil any of the Marvel movies or shows coming out this week. But if for some reason you find yourself wondering “Hey, whatever happened on that Netflix Daredevil show? I never got around to watching it before it was canceled after just three seasons,” we are ready to assist you.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘Hawkeye’: Full Finale Breakdown

The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Hawkeye. After all the fussing and fighting, Hawkeye finally retrieves that all-important watch he’s been chasing throughout the season. He returns it to his wife Laura — who sees that it has a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo and the number 19. In Marvel Comics, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Agent 19 is Mockingbird, who, in those comics worked with Hawkeye in the Avengers. Later, they were even married for a while. So does that mean Laura used to be Mockingbird? It seems so — although there was another Mockingbird on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV show, which was supposed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sooooo... we’re not sure.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy