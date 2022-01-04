Homes for sale in Muleshoe: New listings

(MULESHOE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Muleshoe area:

1810 Ave H, Muleshoe, 79347 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,572 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Take a look at the custom Hardwood floors and HUGE Back Yard. The sellers meticulous custom finished 2 x 8 pine floors are absolutely wonderful! This home has received excellent care and attention. It boasts 3 living areas; a living room, den (with fireplace) and a large sun room. Storage in this home is abundant. The kitchen has breakfast bar and seating area. The KitchenAide 4 door refrigerator will convey. The seller has installed Ethernet cables and TV cables for ease of connectivity in each room. Automatic sprinkler system, storage shed, Roof installed in 2017 with Malarky Class 4 Composite shingles. Water softener system is paid for and will convey. Bring your family to Muleshoe. This home will welcome you.

For open house information, contact Jim Harris, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

218 18Th, Muleshoe, 79347 2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in None

2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot! This home has brand new carpeting, built in storage EVERYWHERE, a cedar closet, walk in closets in the bedrooms, a breakfast bar in the kitchen and updated electrical wiring. The sunroom/den is a huge plus, with tile flooring, wood burning stove and an 87 square foot wet bar with sink, glassware shelving, built in bookshelves and french doors opening onto the patio. 2 full city lots, attached garage and carport, metal roof, fascia and soffits...this is an ideal location and would be a perfect starter home!!!

For open house information, contact Patty Hartline, Prime Home Real Estate LLC at 806-946-7589

2220 County Road 1038, Muleshoe, 79347 5 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Very nice 5 bedroom home completely updated interior, new paint ,new tile custom cabinets. HVAC is 4 years old as id the water heater. This home is spotless on the inside, large bathroom and a very nice laundry room complete with a sink and freezer space. Open kitchen with connected dining. All this with 40 acres of fertile farm land complete with a center pivot irrigation sprinkler. Awesome water well ,pens and a stock barn and tack room. Entire perimeter is fence with 5 strand .Circle drive with panel gates on each end that drops on to CR 1038. Easy access to US highway 70

For open house information, contact Brian Britton, Amy Tapp Realty at 806-993-8277